Things to do: AZ Restaurant Week, Eroica, Maricopa County Home & Flower Show, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on May 16-18.

Eroica: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden

When: Friday - Sunday, May 16-18

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $70

This audience favorite is back! Surrounded by the magnificent desert landscape with the setting sun as its backdrop, Ib Andersen’s Eroica makes a comeback at An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden. Expect the unexpected as this ballet evolves, takes chances, and challenges your emotional boundaries in the desert that we call our home. Admission to Eroica also grants you entrance into the beautiful Desert Botanical Garden. Enjoy our unique desert landscape and flora as a way to set the tone for the evening.

Friday, May 16

Military Appreciation Weekend: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $31

It’s Military Appreciation Weekend at Chase Field! The D-backs are honoring service members, veterans, and military families all series long. Fans can buy a special ticket package to get an exclusive military-themed D-backs hat. Service members, veterans, and first responders can enjoy specially priced tickets. Plus, don’t miss Friday’s postgame ‘Yacht Rock’ fireworks and Saturday’s giveaway—a D-backs Home White Replica Jersey for the first 25,000 fans!

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 25

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Prix-fixe dinners start at $33

Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. We hope you’re hungry!

Maricopa County Home and Flower Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Westworld of Scottdale

Cost: $10 admission

Billed as the largest flower show in the Southwest, the event features over 1,000 home improvement vendors, vibrant floral displays, a bustling Flower & Artisans’ Market, and expert-led seminars covering gardening, remodeling, and landscaping. Admission is $10 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, teachers, military personnel, and during select hours; parking is free.

Grand Canyon Suite - The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $45

The Phoenix Symphony’s final classical concert of the season features Conductor Thomas Wilkins leading the orchestra in Grofe’s cinematic Grand Canyon Suite.

Crime Junkie Podcast Live: Life Rule #10 Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $59

The Crime Junkie Podcast Live: Life Rule #10 Tour is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre this weekend! Enjoy this live true crime experience on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Experience Cuba at the Musical Instrument Museum

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Be immersed in the vibrant musical heritage of Cuba! Learn about the history and cultural significance of Cuban music, including Afro-Cuban rhythms, contemporary styles, and more!

Vegan Social

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: 2nd Street & Roosevelt, Phoenix

Cost: Free entry

Vegan Social is known for its monthly open-air feast in Phoenix, AZ, that is free and open to the public. This open-air feast offers 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors.

Vegas Knight Hawks vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Monterey Bay FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Season Opener: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $35

The Phoenix Mercury will start the season with a game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33.50

Sunday, May 18

International Museum Day 2025 at S’edav Va’aki Museum

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum

Cost: Included with paid museum admission

Join us for a special day at the Museum with kids crafts, self-guided backpack activities, artifact show-and-tell stations, and an outdoor detective archaeology program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. S.A.L.T. (Study of Ancient Lifeways and Technologies) will also be demonstrating early technology skills during their monthly meeting. Don’t miss the chance to explore the ancestral village site of S’edav Va’aki along the outdoor interpretive trail and learn about the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People and their descendants, the O’odham.