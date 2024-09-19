Watch Now
Things to do: Arizona State Fair, Garlic Festival, Fall AZ Restaurant Week, Lions vs. Cardinals football

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on September 20-22.

Friday, September 20

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $15 general admission, free for children 7 and under

The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun starting Friday, September 20 until Sunday, October 27.

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Participating restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Prices vary

Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. Enjoy dishes from over 200 participating restaurants.

Ballet Under the Stars

When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Park on Friday, Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear on Saturday
Cost: Free Admission

Ballet Arizona will offer free dance performances across the Valley at local parks this September as part of their annual signature event called Ballet Under the Stars!

Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $35

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tempe! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Eden Munoz: Tour Como En Los Viejos Tiempos

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $75.50

Luis Fonsi

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $79

Saturday, September 21

Garlic Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Cost: Free admission

Garlic lovers unite! This September, the Queen Creek Olive Mill will host its 11th annual Garlic Fest, celebrating over two weekends: September 21-22 and September 28-29. The weekend event will feature a variety of organically grown garlic and garlic-inspired menus and products. Guests can hang out at the Mill and enjoy live cooking demos with the Mill’s own Perry Rea showcasing the versatility of garlic, fun and games in the grove, live music and more!

R3HAB | Oasis Pool Party Concert

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Dance the night away with R3HAB, the Dutch DJ maestro known for his genre-bending beats! Expect heart-pounding drops, soaring melodies, and infectious energy to keep you moving. Prepare for a sonic adventure as R3HAB blends electro house with pop anthems and future bass, creating a dancefloor inferno that’ll leave you wanting more. Don’t miss this electrifying experience!

San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Weekend with the Phoenix Rising! Enjoy unique food options, live music and events.

DOGSTAR with Keanu Reaves

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, Maricopa
Cost: Tickets start at $49.50

Dogstar, the alt-rock trio featuring the legendary actor and musician on bass guitar Keanu Reeves, will make a stop in metro Phoenix on their latest tour.

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Bret Michaels

When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels' Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Charles, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sunday, September 22

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $85

