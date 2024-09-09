Arizona State Fair: sneak peek of the new food, rides, attractions and more

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Brianda Martinez, Arizona State Fair’s marketing director, gives ABC15 a sneak peek at what the fair has to offer beginning September 20.

KEY INFORMATION



Opening Day: Friday, September 20, 4 p.m.

Dates to remember: September 20 -October 27 [open Thursday- Sunday].

General Admission: $15 for guests ages 8+ and children 7 and under receive free admission.

NEW FOOD

Here’s a ‘taste’ of what’s coming to the fair!

CANDIED WATERMELON

Arizona State Fair Candied Watermelon

COTTON CANDY CAKE

Arizona State Fair Cotton Candy Cake

“We have a cotton candy cake, which is kind of like a celebration for the 140 years of the Arizona State Fair. So, it's just like a multi-layered cake made entirely of fluffy cotton candy. So that's fun for the whole family, you can share it with your friends, with the kids, whoever you want,” explained Martinez, who added that the ‘cake’ is topped off with sugar crystals.

WATERMELON TACO

Arizona State Fair Watermelon Taco

PICKLE SPLIT

Arizona State Fair Pickle Split

“So, it's kind of like a banana split, but with a dill pickle; [it’s] cut in half, then topped with pineapple whip, sour candy spaghetti, Chamoy and Tajin,” said Martinez.

CANDIED PINEAPPLE

Arizona State Fair Candied Pineapple

COLISEUM CONCERT SERIES



The All-American Rejects

October 12 at 7 p.m.

I Love the 90s Tour

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and Montell Jordan October 18 at 7 p.m.

Big Time Rush

October 25 at 7 p.m.





OMNIUM CIRCUS

“If you're looking for a little bit more. For the kiddos, we're thrilled to welcome the Omnium circus again. They used to be here in 2022 and they're returning for 2024. So from September 2027 to October 6, you can catch a breathtaking performance, including, like hand-balancing acts, aerial stunts, the acrobatics, all that. It's a fully inclusive experience. It's perfect for the whole family. Those tickets start at $25, and it also includes fair admission. So fair admission is $15. So for $10 more, you can enjoy a very fun, family-friendly activity inside the Coliseum,” shared Martinez with ABC15.

😊 We're thrilled to feature the incredible Omnium Circus, a leader in fostering an inclusive and joyful experience! Don't miss their unforgettable performances this year at the State Fair.



Tickets are on sale now and include Fair admission.

— Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) August 31, 2024

GRANDSTAND SERIES

“The Arizona State Fair is more than just rides and food, it's a hub for family, family fun and it comes with tons of free, thrilling activities for everyone [that is] included with your fair admissions [like] entry to the Grandstand Series - it's packed with epic entertainment every night of the fair,” said Martinez.



Here’s what’s coming to this special series: Figure 8 Races, Native American Rodeo, High School Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls, Quarter Midget Racing and All-Star Monster Trucks. Click here to see the dates and times these events are taking place.

DEALS TO KNOW

Feel Good Fridays:



Dates: September 27, October 4, 11, 18 and 25.

“Feel Good Fridays, this benefits Saint Mary's Food Bank [and] what this promotion is, is you donate 10 cans of food for a free admission ticket. So, you're donating for good cause,” said Martinez. According to the fair’s website, the following items are not accepted: seasoning packets, ramen noodles and “Cup O’ Noodles,” items in glass containers, bottled water, soda, and baby food.

$3 Taste of the Fair:



“So, for $3 every you can enjoy [smaller] portions of your favorite fair foods,” explained Martinez. “Every stand has like $3 funnel cake, $3 corndog, so you can get a taste of everything without, you know, spending so much money and without […] getting full so quick.”

Dates: From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on September 27, October 4, 11, 18 and 25.

This deal won’t be available on Opening Day, Friday, September 20.

Read & Ride:



“If you have a kid aged five to 14 that likes to read, they can earn free write passes by reading books,” said Martinez. Your child will need to read one book and fill out this form; the form must be signed by a teacher, parent, or guardian. According to event officials, reading one book gets you one free ride and the kid can redeem up to three ride passes.

Read your way to Fair fun! 3 BOOKS = 3 RIDES. There's simply no deal more fun than this. 😝🙌🎢



Valid for kids ages 5-14 only. The fun begins Friday, September 20 - Sunday, October 27th! 🥳



— Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) July 31, 2024

Armed Forces Day:



Veterans can receive free fair admission on Armed Forces Day Friday, October 11. This deal is valid on that date from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click hereto learn how to redeem this promotion.

Friends 55+:

