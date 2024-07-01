Watch Now
2024 AZ State Fair concerts include The All-American Rejects, Vanilla Ice and more

Tickets go on sale soon for the ‘Coliseum Concert Series’
Vanilla Ice All-American Rejects Big Time Rush
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jul 01, 2024

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun and it’s bringing in BIG names for its 'Coliseum Concert Series!'

Here’s the lineup:

KEEP THIS IN MIND

The concerts will not have opening acts and will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This year, the Arizona State Fair runs from September 20 to October 27.

TICKETS

  • ‘Exclusive fair fandom presale’ starts Thursday, July 11; you can join the ‘Fair Fandom’ for free, right here.
  • Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.
  • According to the fair’s website, ticket prices start at $25, and it includes fair Admission.
