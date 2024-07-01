2024 AZ State Fair concerts include The All-American Rejects, Vanilla Ice and more

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun and it’s bringing in BIG names for its 'Coliseum Concert Series!'

Here’s the lineup:



The All-American Rejects

October 12 at 7 p.m.

I Love the 90s Tour

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and Montell Jordan will hit the stage for the tour stop. October 18 at 7 p.m.

Big Time Rush

October 25 at 7 p.m.



KEEP THIS IN MIND

The concerts will not have opening acts and will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This year, the Arizona State Fair runs from September 20 to October 27.

We're beyond thrilled to announce the 2024 Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series lineup, presented by Arizona Lottery! 🎉🌟



Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12. All seats are reserved and include Fair admission. 🤝🎟️@AZlottery pic.twitter.com/vbxp2qJNl3 — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) July 1, 2024

