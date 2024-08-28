Ballet Under the Stars: Free ballet performances at Valley parks this September

PHOENIX — Ballet Arizona will offer free dance performances across the Valley at local parks this September as part of their annual signature event called Ballet Under the Stars!

“It brings our fantastic company to everyone's individual communities so that you don't have to make the commute to downtown, you can come into these really wonderful, casual community environments that we all know and love, and then get to experience something very magical,” said Claire Schmaltz, director of community engagement at Ballet Arizona, in an interview with ABC15.

The performances will showcase contemporary and classical ballet excerpts.

“The performances are a little bit of everything. So regardless of if you are a long-time lover of ballet and you have your favorite pieces, or if you're brand new to it, it gives you this wonderful, almost like tasting menu of what ballet has to provide,” said Schmaltz. “I don't know how much I can give away just yet, but we do have a piece from last year that is a really fantastic contemporary piece, and then we will have a snippet of our Swan Lake that we will be performing in October. So, you have a really awesome brand new, current time, contemporary ballet all the way to a classic, classic ballet that everyone knows and loves.”

“Ballet has historically been viewed as something that only a very niche portion of the population is able to enjoy, and this program specifically takes steps to show that that is no longer the truth, and we are actively trying to change the narrative around that,” explained Schmaltz with ABC15. “ So regardless of what community you are in- maybe you are someone who struggles a little bit more with a theater environment it doesn't work for your family, or you personally- you get to come in, [go] out to your park […] it's all about making sure that regardless of who you are, you get to participate in ballet and enjoy in a wonderful venue.”

Ballet Under the Stars will take place at six parks across the Valley in September.

IF YOU GO

All the performances are free and open to the public. The performances begin at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

‘ASL and SPA interpretation will be present,’ according to event organizers.



Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Blvd] in Fountain Hills on Thursday, September 19.

Chandler Park [178 E Commonwealth Ave] in Chandler on Friday, September 20.

Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater [10300 Estrella Pkw] in Goodyear on Saturday, September 21.

Centennial Plaza Park [9875 N 85th Ave] in Peoria on Thursday, September 26.

Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park [9802 59th Ave] in Glendale on Friday, September 27.

Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix on Saturday, September 28.

