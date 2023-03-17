Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' kicks off in Glendale Friday, here's what you need to know

GLENDALE, AZ — Swifties, the time has finally come! "The Eras Tour" kicks off Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, also known as "Swift City."

Taylor Swift's concert tour will start in the Valley with two shows Friday and Saturday.

Joining her in the Valley will be Paramore and GAYLE.

PARKING AND SCHEDULE

The parking lots will be open for fans at noon each day. Parking passes can be purchased for the site, but parking is also available at surrounding complexes.

Tailgating policies/restrictions differ depending on the lot you are parked in.

Stadium doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

The show is expected to be over around 10:45 - 11:15 p.m.

OFFICIAL PRE-PARTY

Want to check out the "official concert pre-party for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour?" Heritage, which is located outside of State Farm Stadium, is hosting a pre-party before the Taylor Swift shows with themed food, drinks, and fun. It opens at 3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC

ADOT is warning concert-goers to leave early for the show, and plan extra time getting to the stadium.

The northbound and southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight.

After the show, heavy traffic is expected on Loop 101 and I-10.

WHAT TO KNOW WHEN YOU GET THERE

All tickets will be available via mobile ticketing only.

State Farm Stadium is a cash-free venue. Cash is not accepted at concession stands or retail locations. Reverse ATMs are available at the stadium.

BAG POLICY

The bag policy for the concerts is stricter than the regular stadium policy, as the clear bags may not contain graphics, stickers, writing, or other decorations on more than one side of the clear bag.

While these concerts may be the hottest tickets in town, there are plenty of other events to check out in the Valley this weekend!

