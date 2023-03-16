Heavy traffic expected this weekend in the West Valley due to Taylor Swift concerts

GLENDALE, AZ — Plenty of traffic is expected on West Valley freeways this weekend due to Taylor Swift’s concerts in Glendale.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning fans traveling to the concert from the Southeast Valley to consider using the Loop 202 to bypass the I-10 and avoid downtown Phoenix.

ADOT also recommends fans leave early and allow for extra time in case of unexpected traffic jams. The State Farm Stadium parking lots open at noon, while doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

After the show, heavy traffic is expected on the Loop 101 and I-10. The northbound and southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight.