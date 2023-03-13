Glendale changes city name to celebrate Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour kickoff

GLENDALE (SWIFT CITY), AZ — Swifties will be headed to Taylor’s version of Glendale to celebrate her newest concert tour this week!

City officials announced Monday that they would be temporarily changing the name of the city to Swift City in honor of the music icon.

Swift will be kicking off her ‘Eras’ tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18.

JUST IN - Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city “Swift City” in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15 pic.twitter.com/F0aUl9vu4k — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 13, 2023

Even if you’re not going to one of the highly anticipated shows, Swift’s imprint will be apparent throughout the city.

Glendale officials say freeway billboards will be lit up with festive messages and Westgate Entertainment District businesses will be offering themed menus and fun to celebrate.

