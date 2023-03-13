Watch Now
Glendale changes city name to celebrate Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour kickoff

'Swift City' will offer Taylor-themed fun
Glendale officials say freeway billboards will be lit up with festive messages and Westgate Entertainment District businesses will be offering themed menus and fun to celebrate.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 13, 2023
GLENDALE (SWIFT CITY), AZ — Swifties will be headed to Taylor’s version of Glendale to celebrate her newest concert tour this week! 

City officials announced Monday that they would be temporarily changing the name of the city to Swift City in honor of the music icon.

Swift will be kicking off her ‘Eras’ tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18.

Even if you’re not going to one of the highly anticipated shows, Swift’s imprint will be apparent throughout the city.

