WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Planned closures, restrictions on I-10, I-17, US 60 (March 17-20)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! The Arizona Department of Transportation has several planned Valley freeway closures and restrictions you should know about this weekend.
In addition to the ADOT closures, be ready for some extra traffic in the West Valley as fans flock to State Farm Stadium for Taylor Swift's Friday and Saturday concerts.
Here's what ADOT has listed on its website in terms of planned closures and restrictions:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20) for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley roads also closed.
- Detour: Southbound I-17 drivers should consider exiting in advance of the closure and using alternate routes, including southbound 19th Avenue, to reach eastbound Loop 101 or continue south to travel beyond closure.
- Eastbound US 60 closed between McClintock Drive and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20) for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue and Rural Road also closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnights between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (March 19-23). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between two miles east of Watson Road to one mile west of Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (March 19) for a widening project.