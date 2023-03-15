Events: Circus Americana, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Chandler Ostrich Festival and more

PHOENIX — Head out to a circus show in Mesa or have some fun with the family at the Ostrich Festival in the East Valley-there’s several family friendly events to check out this weekend!

3RD ANNUAL MUSIC + MURALS ART FESTIVAL

Date: Friday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.] in Phoenix

CIRCUS AMERICANA

Date: the circus debuts March 16 and will have performances in Mesa until April 2.

Cost: General Admission [$25 ] and VIP tickets are [$45].

Location: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

33RD ANNUAL CHANDLER CHAMBER OSTRICH FESTIVAL

Dates: the festival runs from March 16-19. Here are the hours of operation.

Thursday: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday: 2 p.m.- 12 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 11 p. m.

Cost: General admission ticket prices range from $15 to $35 while VIP admission tickets range from $50 to $175.

Location: Tumbleweed Park located between McQueen Rd. to the east and Arizona Ave in Chandler.

IMPOSSIBLE SCIENCE LIVE

Dates: there’s daily shows [11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.] until March 19.

Cost: AZ Science Center general admission ticket plus an Impossible Science admission fee that ranges from $10 to $15.

Cost: AZ Science Center general admission ticket plus an Impossible Science admission fee that ranges from $10 to $15.
Location: Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater- Level 1- at the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.] in Phoenix

HARU IN THE GARDEN

Date: March 18 and 19

Cost: General Admission [$15/ $17 at the gate], youth that’s 6-17 years of age [$13 / $15 at the gate] and for members [$10 / $12 at the gate’. Click here for ticket availability.

Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N. 3rd Avenue]

2023 ENCANTO PALMCROFT HISTORIC HOME TOUR & STREET FAIR

Date: Sunday, March 19, from10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Cost: $20+$3.10 fee.

Location: Historic Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood [1200 W. holly St.] in Phoenix

BOOTS IN THE PARK

Date: Saturday, March 18, from 1p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: General Admission (GA) ticket $79 and VIP ticket is $179.

Location: Gilbert Regional Park [3005 E Queen Creek Rd]



TRACY MORGAN

Show dates: March 17 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. / March 18 at 7 p.m. [sold out] and 9:45 p.m.

Cost: tickets vary $40-$50

Location: Stand Up Live Phoenix [50 w. Jefferson St.]

GRUPO ARRIESGADO

Date: Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $34.50

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

PHOENIX SUNS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Date: Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $109

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

ADULT TWILIGHT CAMP

Date: Saturday, March 18, from 6 – 10 p.m.

Cost: ticket prices vary- “guests receive a $5 discount by purchasing tickets online,” reads the Phoenix Zoo’s website.

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]

THE CURIOSITY CUBE

Check-out this interactive mobile science lab by MilliporeSigma that helps spark kids' interest in the STEM field. Here’s where the lab will stop in the Valley this weekend:

Ostrich Festival [745 Germann Road] in Chandler

Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m.– 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Tempe: Geeks Night Out [3500 S Rural Road]

[Next week] Wednesday, March 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.



HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK

Date: Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep this in mind: the cafe truck accepts only credit and debit card payments, no cash.

Location: Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd] “in the Quad near the fountains.”

MAJESTIC MARIPOSAS

"Families can get an up-close and unforgettable experience when more than 2,000 native Southwestern butterflies return for the Spring Butterfly Exhibit. Get acquainted with thousands of butterflies, observe each stage of their life cycle and learn what actions we can take to protect them," according to the event's web page.

Date: March 4 to May 14

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix

Cost: This experience is included with garden admission [$16.95- $29.95] or membership, children under 3 enter for free.

DON’T FORGET, WE’RE IN SPRING TRAINING SEASON

Now if you want to come in clutch for the family this month, you can’t forget that there are 15 MLB teams in the Valley! Click here for your full Arizona Cactus League guide.