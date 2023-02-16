Arizona Cactus League guide: stadiums, spring training games, tickets and more

SCOTTSDALE — It’s that time of year, 15 Major League Baseball teams are coming to the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

According to event officials, the Cactus League routinely draws more than 1.7 million annually, yet attendance dropped in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 and then in 2022 because of the MLB lockout. The league expects there to be strong attendance this year!

Here are the 15 Major League Baseball teams that are coming to the Valley: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

Games start on Friday, Feb. 24 and are scheduled through March 28, 2023.

Teams participating in the Cactus League report to the various stadiums located across the Valley, here’s where they’re located.

CAMELBACK RANCH

Camelback Ranch is the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The address is 10701 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

At the stadium, where these two teams play, the cheapest single-game tickets start at $10 and could go up depending on the matchup.

GOODYEAR BALLPARK

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds play at Goodyear Ballpark during Spring Training.

The address is 1933 S. Ballpark Way in Goodyear.

At the stadium, where these two teams play, the cheapest single-game tickets start at $7 for children and $12 for adults. Price can go up depending on the matchup.

SLOAN PARK

Sloan Park is the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs.

The ballpark is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $15. Price can go up depending on the matchup.



AMERICAN FAMILY FIELDS OF PHOENIX

The Milwaukee Brewers play their home games at this baseball park in Maryvale.

The ballpark is located at 3805 N 53rd Ave in west Phoenix.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $12 . Price can go up depending on the matchup.

PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners each play their home games at Peoria Sports Complex.

The baseball complex is at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria

The cheapest single-game tickets for a San Diego Padres or a Seattle Mariners game at this stadium starts at $15 . Price can go up depending on the matchup.

HOHOKAM STADIUM

HohoKam Stadium is the Springing Training home of the Oakland Athletics.

The address is 1235 N. Center Street in Mesa.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $10. Price can go up depending on the matchup.

SCOTTSDALE STADIUM

Scottsdale Stadium is the Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants.

The stadium’s address is 7408 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $15. Price can go up depending on the matchup.

SURPRISE STADIUM

Surprise Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.

The address is 15930 N. Bullard Ave. in Surprise.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $8 . Price can go up depending on the matchup.

TEMPE DIABLO STADIUM

Tempe Diablo Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

The address is 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $15. Price can go up depending on the matchup.

SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK