Restaurants to check out near each Cactus League stadium

Spring training is here! Check out these restaurants in the Valley that are only minutes away from each ballpark.

Glendale – Camelback Ranch

1. Tortas Manantial this location offers a variety to choose from, plus fruit drinks and sides.

- Location: 10665 W Indian School Rd., Suite A, Avondale, AZ 85392

- Hours: Every day from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2. Taste My City serves Chicago-style Barbeque. Their menu has food items like pan hot links, pulled pork, and rib tips.

- Location: 10720 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85037

- Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12 – 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.; closed on Mondays

3. Thai Gourmet is a Thai and Lao food eatery. Their cuisine has curry, fried rice, and stir-fry options.

- Location: 10555 W Indian School Rd., Suite 101-102, Avondale, AZ 85392

- Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12 – 9 p.m., and closed on Mondays

Goodyear – Goodyear Ballpark

1. Taste of Italy offers handmade pies, salads, pasta dishes, calzones, and more.

- Location: 3810 S Estrella Pkwy., Goodyear, AZ 85338

- Hours: Monday to Thursday

2. SomeBurros is “Arizona’s most loved Mexican restaurant," serving Sonoran-style food like chimichangas, tostadas, tamales and taquitos.

- Location: 50 N Estrella Pkwy., Goodyear, AZ 85338

- Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

3. Raul & Theresa’s Original Restaurant is a Mexican dining experience near the Goodyear airport that carries many authentic entrees.

- Location: 519 W Main St., Suite 1, Avondale, AZ 85323

- Hours: Monday 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Tuesday to Friday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mesa – Sloan Park

1. Mavrix is located north of the ballpark by The Pavilions at Talking Stick shopping center. Their outdoor patio has a full bar and jumbotron screen or you can enjoy their indoor activities like laser tag, bowling, and arcade games.

- Location: 9139 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

- Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

2. Henhouse Café is a breakfast eatery serving classic omelets, egg combos, and more.

- Location: 3133 S Lindsay Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85295

- Hours: Every day from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3. Susie’s Mexican Café and Lounge serves homemade Mexican food! Breakfast is served all day. Lunch and dinner menu items include tacos, enchiladas and seafood.

- Location: 2405 E University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

- Hours: Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mesa – Hohokam Stadium

1. Not just pizza is served at Lj’s Pizza Patio. They have an array of wings and sandwiches or home-cooked spaghetti.

- Location: 33 N Miller Rd., Mesa, AZ 85203

- Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday 4 -8 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 4 -8 p.m.; closed Sunday to Tuesday

2. Haven Burgers has breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and burritos. Or stop by for dinner and grab melts off the grill. This Mesa eatery has numerous burgers and sandwiches to choose from.

- Location: 606 E Main St., Suite 101, Mesa, AZ 85203

- Hours: Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; closed on Sundays.

3. Republica Empanada offers a huge selection of empanadas from different regions in Latin America. They also serve classics like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice).

- Location: 204 E 1st Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210

- Hours: Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; closed on Sundays.

Peoria – Peoria Sports Complex

1. Play lawn games at The Social on 83rd. This hangout spot has salads, paninis, and handhelds.

- Location: 8350 W Paradise Ln., Peoria, AZ 85382

- Hours: Monday to Friday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2. Poke Bar serves Hawaiian build-your-own bowls. Ingredients to customize your bowl include rice, greens, tuna, tofu, shrimp, corn, pineapple, wasabi, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo.

- Location: 8215 W Bell Rd., Suite 121, Peoria, AZ 85382

3. Barrio Queen is a Mexican cuisine restaurant that serves authentic dishes. Food menu items include chile en nogada and cochinita pibil. The eatery also has an extensive list of tequila and mezcal options.

- Location: 7640 W Bell Rd., Glendale, AZ 85308

- Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Phoenix – American Family Fields of Phoenix

1. Feed your soul at Sue’s Soul Food Heaven. Yams, collard beans, rice, and sweet corn are only a few of the options on their menu.

- 4537 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85031

- Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

2. Senor Sushi is a Mexican Japanese eatery with a variety and spin on favorite rolls.

- Location: 4324 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85031

- Hours: Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3. Pho 43 is a small but popular restaurant in Phoenix. Enjoy a traditional Vietnamese soup and egg soda.

- Location: 2844 N 43rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009

- Hours: Wednesday to Monday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays

Scottsdale – Scottsdale Stadium

1. Rehab Burger Therapy is a Burger joint offering more than 25 burgers and sandwiches on its menu.

- Location: 7210 E 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

- Hours: Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

2. Sizzle Korean Barbeque is an authentic taste of Korea. Customers grill their own meat, and a variety of sides can be ordered.

- Location: 3750 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

- Hours: Every day from 11:30 – 12 a.m.

3. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has a full-service bar, two patios, and a coal brick oven to bake their pizzas!

- Location: 4000 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

- Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Scottsdale – Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

1. Sakana Sushi and Grill serves traditional Japanese dishes like sushi and teppanyaki.

- Location: 6989 N Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250

- Hours: Monday to Wednesday 5p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Thursday 12p.m. – 2 - p.m., 5pm-8:30 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and closed Sunday.

2. The Vig McCormick offers a mid-century feel atmosphere. This dog-friendly restaurant has cocktails, live music, tacos, soups and sandwiches.

- Location: 345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

- Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

3. Andreoli Italian Grocer makes everything homemade, down to the cheese. Their menu is authentically Italian and has a selection of pasta, fish and meat dishes.

- Location: 8880 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

- Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Surprise – Surprise Stadium

1. Big Buddha Restaurant calls itself the “temple of great Chinese food.” They have a dining room and outdoor patio to enjoy their multiple stir-fried dishes.

- Location: 16572 W Greenway Rd., Surprise, AZ 85388

- Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4– 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4-9 p.m.

2. Ugly Tuna Sushi was established in 2019 and specializes in sushi rolls. They also offer sashimi and other side dishes.

- Location: 15459 W Bell Rd., Surprise, AZ 85374

- Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., 4:30-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.; and closed Sunday

3. Lucky’s Pizza offers Sicilian-style pizza by the slice or pie! Plus, wings, sandwiches, hoagies, salads and calzones.

- Location: 15506 W Bell Rd., Suite 108, Surprise, AZ 85374

- Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, Monday 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and closed Tuesday

Tempe – Tempe Diablo Stadium

1. Aunt Chilada’s inside the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa offers fajitas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and over 65 tequilas!

- Location: 2019 W Baseline Rd., Tempe, AZ 85283

- Hours: Sunday to Thursday 4 – 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 4 – 10 p.m.

2. Culinary Dropout, located at the Farmers Arts District, is a classic food and drinks eatery. Cocktails, soft pretzels, provolone fondue, and music all from one place.

- Location: 149 S Farmer Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281

- Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday 10 - 12 a.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

3. Little Miss BBQ-University is a seven-minute drive from the Diablo Stadium! Enjoy a Texas-style barbecue brisket or ribs with cole slaw, potato salad, or mac and cheese.

- Location: 4301 E University Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85034

- Hours: Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CACTUS LEAGUE

15 MLB teams are in the Valley for spring training- games run through March 28th!

