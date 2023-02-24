Chicago Cubs 2023 spring training food menu at Sloan Park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — It’s that time of year again- and for some, the BEST time of year! Spring training games at Sloan Park in Mesa kick off Saturday, Feb. 25, and other than seeing some of your favorite players hit the field- you’ll want to check out the menu lineup for this season!

ABC15 met up with Chris Myers, executive chef for Levy at Sloan Park, to know what the new concession items are for this season.

Take a look:

SONORAN DOG

“We wanted to add a little bit more of the southwestern flair because so many people from the midwest come to see the Cubs play and they like to try a little bit more stuff outside of the midwestern palette,” said Myers. “We’re in Mesa, Arizona- let’s try the local flavors here so we added a little bit of that in and then we take into account how many people are from this area who might want try the Chicago stuff. So we have the Chicago Dogs, the Maxwell’s Polish and all the big foods, the Italian beefs, and all that sort of things.”

SONORAN NACHOS

“They [the nachos] come in a big home plate box, so if you [have] a couple of kids, they can share it…. for a family of four you buy two of those and you’re set,” said Myers.

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

LET’S PLAY TWO DOGS/ DOUBLE & TRIPLE SLIDERS

“We have a little slider stand this year- so we’ll have mini burgers and mini hot dogs. You’ll get two of those and we’re calling them lets play two dogs and they’re just mini hot dogs,” explained Myers. “The sliders are like your smash style- so they’ll be stacked up and skewered, they’ll be kind of tall so you can get a double or a triple with those.”

GRAND SLAM TOTCHO

IF YOU GO

Sloan Park is the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

The ballpark is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

The cheapest single-game tickets start at $15. The price can go up depending on the matchup.

