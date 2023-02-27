2023 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season tickets now on sale

PHOENIX — Tickets to see that Arizona Diamondbacks play at Chase Field this season are now on sale!

The D-backs' first home series is April 6-9 against the LA Dodgers. Other key dates are May 26-28 against the Boston Red Sox, July 4-6 against the New York Mets, and September 15-17 against the Chicago Cubs.

RELATED: Full spring training 2023 coverage

The team will also have several promotional giveaways this season including mother's day and father's day t-shirts!

For their home opener, there will be an Opening Day Street Festival with music, food, and drinks prior to the game. There will also be a free rally towel for the first 30,000 fans in attendance.

There will be a Serpientes replica jersey giveaway on May 6 against the Nationals. There will also be a Zac Gallen bobblehead commemorating his 44.1 consecutive scoreless inning streak from 2022 on April 22 against San Diego.

Promotional nights also include several postgame fireworks shows, with the first scheduled on Friday, April 27.

For more on other promotional giveaways and to look at tickets, click here.