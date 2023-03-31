Over 30 new food items at Chase Field for the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks season

PHOENIX, AZ. — Baseball is officially back and come April 6 - the home opener game for our Arizona Diamondbacks - fans at Chase Field will have dozens of new menu items to dish out!

ABC15 Crispy Chicken Bao [ingredients]: cucumber & carrot slaw with Thai chili sauce.



Stephen Tilder, Chase Field’s Sr. Executive Chef, breaks down the new menu items at the ballpark!

ABC15 1 pound of crinkle cut fries with “Greek favorites.”

VS. DOGS

“Every time there’s a new team that comes to town, we change the [hotdog]. So, we literally have it mapped out for the whole season- and all of them are a fun twist on famous food items from the cities or things that are really really common in those cities,” said Chef Tilder. “So there’s literally a full lineup for the whole year.”

Here’s some of the hotdogs that’ll be featured at the ballpark this season.

ABC15 LA Street Dog:[ingredients]: it has bacon, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños and a soft bun.



Rangers Dog [ingredients]: it has chilli, onion and Fritos.



ABC15 Guardian Dog [ingredients]: Pierogis, grilled onion, brown mustard and bacon.

ABC15 Beantown Dog [ingredients] : Boston baked beans, onion and bacon.



Location: Big Dawgs in Section 105



D-BACKS BBQ ALLEY

Chase Field has converted one of its Doubleheaders stands into a new BBQ stand that’ll offer “traditional-style barbecue and meatless options!”

ABC15 Ingredients of the “Low and slow” Barbecue Pork Sandwich: pickles, Beer pickled onions, jalapeños, potato roll, house barbecue sauce and comes with a side of coleslaw.

Location: Section 114

ABC15 “Smokin’ loaded” Barbecue Chicken Nachos [ingredients] : Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, beer pickled onions, jalapeños, and barbecue sauce.

VEGAN OPTIONS & AVOIDING GLUTEN

“We don’t say gluten free; we say avoiding gluten because we’re not a gluten free facility. However, there’s no gluten in the ingredient. So, our fry helmet would be avoiding gluten, all of our nachos helmets would be avoiding gluten,” explained Chef Tilder.

ABC15 Kick’n Steak Tip Sandwich [ingredient]: Plant based steak tips, Kick’n bourbon barbecue, vegan Cheddar, beer pickled onions, jalapeños, and it has a soft hoagie roll.







An expanded selection of new salads and avoiding gluten options at The Still by Cutwater at Section 139.



Epic Carnitas Nacho Helmet

Epic Carnitas Fry Helmet

Chicken Posole Salad

Chopped Vegetable Salad

ABC15 Epic Carnitas Nacho Helmet



Ingredients: According to a D-Backs representative- this dish has corn tortillas, jack cheese sauce, pork carnitas, seasoned pinto beans, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, jalapeños, cilantro, lime.

CHEF TILDER’S GYROS

New this year, the Chef is opening a new concept of his own that’ll bring the authentic flavors of Greece to the Valley of the sun.

“[I’ll] have actual hand stacked meat- it comes from a company in Greece… and what’s great about it is that there are no additives, no preservatives, no gluten- anything it’s just seasoned meat,” said Chef Tilder. “So, we’ll be roasting it, hand carving it, [its] certified angus beef, and [there’ll] be chicken, and we’re either going to give them the choice of making it as a Gyro or for those that don’t want to be eating bread - for either for gluten reasons or keto - we’re also going to make a bowl like a salad."

Location: Fin the cart in Section 129, available at every home game.

