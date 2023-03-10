Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Majestic Mariposas’ exhibit in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The ‘Majestic Mariposas’ exhibit at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix promises an up-close experience with native southwestern butterflies! Danielle Leyshon, the exhibit’s coordinator, shares insight on this popular exhibit.
The exhibit is family-friendly and offers the opportunity to be in an area that has around 2,000 butterflies. “The exhibit is off of our wildflower trail and what guest will be walking through [is] an open-air structure that is covered and it’s about 3,200 square feet,” said Leyshon to ABC15.
“All of the butterflies are from the southwestern region of the United States. So, it’s pretty common to see the same species that we keep inside of our exhibit also throughout Arizona,” explained Leyshon. “I would say we have about 10 to 15 different species inside of the exhibit on average and those range from Painted Ladies to Zebra Longwings to Giant Swallowtails — which are the largest butterfly inside of the exhibit — and sometimes we will get even Monarchs inside of the exhibit.”
“As you’re walking along it's very common for the butterflies to land on you, especially if the sun is shining. The [sunnier] the day is, the more active the butterflies are going to be, so they’re going to be flying around a lot more,” said Leyshon.
IF YOU GO
- Date: March 4 to May 14
- Hours of operation: The Majestic Mariposa exhibit has different hours from the DBG. The exhibit’s hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
- Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix
- Cost: This experience is included with garden admission [$16.95- $29.95] or membership, children under 3 enter for free.
- Keep this in mind: The second Tuesday of every month is “community day” at the DBG where guest can enter for free. Leyshon tells ABC15 that reservations are required — you can click here to select the time of your arrival.