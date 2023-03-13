Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop this Saturday in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the Valley this weekend! The truck will make a stop at Scottsdale Quarter for ONE DAY only.
According to a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck representative, here’s what’ll be offered:
- A NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.
- Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank.
- Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt.
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.
- Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.
- Hand-decorated cookie sets.
- Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Other items that’ll be available include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
IF YOU GO
- Date: Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd] “in the Quad near the fountains.”
- Keep this in mind: the cafe truck accepts only credit and debit card payments, no cash.