33rd annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival: performers, tickets and more

CHANDLER, AZ — The 33rd Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is right around the corner and event officials have started to announce key information for the Valley's traditional event!

The latest announcement is that the band Train will headline the March 17th concert!

“We are so thrilled to have such amazing talent kick off the 33rd annual Ostrich Festival. We can’t wait to bring together our community for another year of feel-good musical performances that everyone will love,” said Terri Kimble, President & CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, in a press release sent to ABC15.

Event officials have yet to announce who’ll be on the main-stage lineup for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

General admission ticket prices range from $15 to $30 while VIP admission tickets range from $50 to $150.

IF YOU GO

This is a cashless event, and the clear bag policy has been implemented; “diaper bags will be permitted upon inspection.”

Dates: the festival runs from March 16 to the 19th. Here are the hours of operation

Thursday: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday: 2 p.m.- 12 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 11 p. m.

