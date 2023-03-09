Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with deals and freebies in the Valley

PHOENIX — Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Valley! Enjoy the fun festivities and great deals from participating restaurants.

Hash Kitchen is featuring a specialty golden green bloody mary drink for St. Patrick's Day. Customers also receive a gold chain with any purchase of the tomatillo bloody mary drink. Click here to find a location.

Dates: March 17-19

Use the promotion code “GREEN” online, dine-in or drive-thru at Someburros to get $4 green chile beef burritos (limit five per order). With 13 locations in the Valley, click here to find one.

The Sicilian Baker is presenting an Irish-green pistachio cannoli filling flavor! Take some home for $6 each or enjoy a dozen for $68. Customers can customize their own cannoli by picking their own shell, cream flavor, and topping. Click here to find the nearest location.

Dish some green pasta at The Sicilian Butcher. This eatery also offers a make-your-own meatball plate and visitors can choose from six meatball selections and 10 sauce variations. Find the nearest location here.

Stop by Koibito Poke wearing green on the 17th and receive 20% off your poke bowl! With four locations in the Valley, click here to find the nearest one.

Over Easy is serving up a classic dish for this holiday. The plate includes, corned beef hash, two any-style eggs, Vienna corned beef, diced potatoes, onion, bell peppers, and a side of toast. Enjoy a kiwi mimosa to complete the meal! Find the nearest location here.

Stop by the Sangria Social at the Queen Creek Olive Mill on Saturday, March 18! Sangrias will be made green for the holiday. Di Olives Restaurant & Bar will also be serving a carafe of Sangria and a Spanish meat-and-cheese board for $34. Go in from 7-9 p.m. and receive $6 off carafes of Sangria.

Location: 25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

U.S. Egg is taking their coffee-themed cocktails to Ireland. Guests at this eatery can enjoy the signature drinks like an Irish coffee, Bailey’s coffee, or Dreamsicle cocktail. With six Valley locations, find the nearest one here.

STK Steakhouse is serving $9 leprechaun stilettos and $6 lil’ corned beef sliders. Find the nearest location here.

Dates: Monday, March 13- Friday, March 17 during happy hour (hours vary based on location)

Twin Peaks is offering a free basket of chips and queso to customers wearing green on March 17!

2135 E Camelback Rd. in Phoenix,

8787 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale

6922 N. 95th Ave. in Glendale

2050 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

Krispy Kreme is offering a free green O’riginal Doughnut to customers who wear green. The deal is valid on March 16 and 17, and you are limited to one freebie per guest, per visit, per day. It’s available in shop and drive-thru only.

The fountain in Fountain Hills will be streaming emerald green on Thursday, March 17 at noon! The Greening of the Fountain is continued as the town’s yearly tradition and it's free to check out. You can also watch a live feed online and see the colors from the comfort of your device.