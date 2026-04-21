Target announces its opening date for the Buckeye store and the reopening of the Casa Grande location

BUCKEYE, AZ — Target continues to grow its presence in Arizona. The Buckeye and Casa Grande Promenade locations will be Target's 49th and 50th stores in the Grand Canyon state.

Target Target at Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye.

According to a representative for the company, both stores are slated to open on May 17.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming locations.

Target at Verrado Marketplace

Covering approximately 148,000 square feet, the store will have a team of more than 140 employees.

The store representative shared that it will feature several "shop-in-shop" experiences, including an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Disney Store at Target, Starbucks Café, and Target Optical.



Where to go: 1355 N. Verrado Way in Buckeye.

RELATED: Several new dining concepts snag spots at Buckeye retail hub

Casa Grande Promenade

A Target representative shared that the Casa Grande store is reopening after a 10-year closure. It closed in 2016 and is said to be the only Target store in the country that has ever been reopened.

This location will feature an Apple at Target, along with CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Café, and is expected to employ over 100 team members.

