Several new dining concepts snag spots at Buckeye retail hub

Several new eateries are headed to Buckeye’s Verrado Marketplace – a shopping center under development by Phoenix-based Vestar that is on track to open this May.

OSHO Brewery, Paris Baguette, BJ’s Restaurant, and Chili’s Bar and Grill will all open new locations at the shopping center, which is located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way.

Verrado Marketplace amounts to about 500,000 square feet and is anchored by Target, Safeway, and Harkins Backlot. Other tenants include HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross, Ulta, Bath & Body Works, Famous Footwear, and See’s Candies.

