Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A suspect has been taken into custody after three women were found dead at multiple scenes across Wayne County, including a local hiking trail.

Two women were originally found dead Wednesday afternoon on an unidentified trail near Capitol Reef National Park, and a third victim was later found dead inside a Wayne County home.

The suspect, identified as Ivan Miller, 22, stole the vehicle from one of the victims located on the trail, which was tracked through southern Utah and into northern Arizona before it was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Following a brief search, Miller was apprehended without incident, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced early Thursday.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Miller had no previous relationships with the victims.

There is no longer an ongoing threat to the public, and no suspects remain outstanding.

The first two victims were a woman in their 30s and a woman in their 60s, while the woman found in the home was in her 80s.

None of the victims has been identified as next of kin notifications are underway.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicides in the Lyman and Torrey area.

While Miller was at large, law enforcement urged residents to take extra precautions, such as locking doors, remaining at home or with others, and being vigilant about their surroundings.

The investigation was centered around a 2022 White Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF. It's not known if that was the vehicle detained by law enforcement officials.

The Wayne County School District has canceled all classes Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution, with counselors being available for students upon return to school next week.

