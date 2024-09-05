September fun: AZ State Fair, The Round Up, Gold Over America Tour, Wild 'N Out and more

PHOENIX — New month, more fun! September brings free affordable fun and must tours stopping in the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what these events will bring to our communities.

GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR

Get ready to be amazed with jaw-dropping tumbles, twists, and ‘high-energy choreography!’ Simone Biles, Fred Richard, Jordan Chiles, and other U.S. Olympic team members are coming to Footprint Center for the Gold Over America Tour!

The event presented by Athleta promises a ‘pop concert-style spectacle’ that’ll showcase some of the biggest stars of gymnastics!



When: Wednesday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

‘THE ROUND UP’

The West Valley Mavericks Foundation is rolling out dozens of vendors to its annual food truck festival, ‘The Round Up!’

“This event's been going on for about nine years now, so we're very, very excited, and it just continues to grow every year. The best part about it is that the general admission is free, so people don't necessarily have to pay to come to the event. And there's so much fun and exciting things to do while [you’re] there,” said Nate Reilly, chairman of the event, to ABC15.



Where: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 South Ballpark Way]

When: Saturday, September 28, the festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here.

CHANDLER CONTIGO ¡DIA DE FIESTA! KICKOFF EVENT



When: September 21 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Library [22 S. Delaware St.] in Chandler

BALLET UNDER THE STARS

Ballet Arizona will offer free dance performances across the Valley at local parks this September as part of their annual signature event called Ballet Under the Stars!

“It brings our fantastic company to everyone's individual communities so that you don't have to make the commute to downtown, you can come into these really wonderful, casual community environments that we all know and love, and then get to experience something very magical,” said Claire Schmaltz, director of community engagement at Ballet Arizona, in an interview with ABC15.

All the performances are free and open to the public. The performances begin at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. ‘ASL and SPA interpretation will be present,’ according to event organizers.

Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Blvd] in Fountain Hills on Thursday, September 19.

Chandler Park [178 E Commonwealth Ave] in Chandler on Friday, September 20.

Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater [10300 Estrella Pkw] in Goodyear on Saturday, September 21.

Centennial Plaza Park [9875 N 85th Ave] in Peoria on Thursday, September 26.

Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park [9802 59th Ave] in Glendale on Friday, September 27.

Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix on Saturday, September 28.

WILD 'N OUT: LIVE TOUR 2024



Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W. Maryland Ave.] in Glendale

When: September 28 at 7 p.m.

FELIPE ESPARZA: AT MY LEISURE WORLD TOUR



Where: September 28 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

When: Celebrity Theatre [440 N. 32nd St.] in Phoenix

Ticket information can be found here.

BOOTS IN THE PARK



Where: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.]

When: September 28 and 29

Artist lineup for Saturday: Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Corey Kent, Ella Langley, and Redferrin. Artist lineup for Sunday: Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Chayce Beckham, and Greylan James

Ticket information can be found here.



HEADS CAROLINA, TAILS CALIFORNIA



When: Saturday, September 7, at 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Talking Stick Way]

Keep this in mind: must be 21 & older to attend the concert.

Jo Dee Messina is bringing her ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ tour to the Valley this September! The artist sat down with ABC15 to share what fans can expect at her Talking Stick Resort show- click here for the full story.

ARIZONA STATE FAIR



When: September 20 -October 27 [Thursday- Sunday]

Where: State Fair Grounds [1826 W. McDowell Rd.] in Phoenix

Cost: $15 General Admission for guests ages 8+, children 7 and under are free. Click here to see deals & promotions if you head out.

Click here for 'Coliseum Concert Series' information.

🎸 Are you ready to Swing, Swing? The All-American Rejects are hitting the State Fair! Grab your tickets now and join the ultimate throwback rock party in the state.🤘🎤🎶



🎟️ https://t.co/D4OlFMYj45



Coliseum Concert Series presented by The Arizona Lottery. pic.twitter.com/jfQZ3rSp9v — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) August 7, 2024

2024 ARIZONA CARDINALS MENU

A new football season means new menu options at State Farm Stadium!

The Arizona Cardinals, along with Craft Culinary Concepts, say that the fans’ recommendations fueled the inspiration behind several of their new menu items that range from meaty entrées to sweet desserts.

Click here to take a look at the new food menu options.

2024 Arizona Cardinals season: New menu options at State Farm Stadium

DISNEYLAND RESORT



Halloween Time going now through October 31 and Plaza de la Familia till November 2.

Other experiences at the park include Mickey’s Trick and Treat, Halloween Screams, Main Street Pumpkin Festival, Radiator Screams, and more the fall.

Where: Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, CA 92802

For more information, visit Disneyland.com.

