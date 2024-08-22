‘The Round Up’: the food truck festival coming to Goodyear Ballpark this September

GOODYEAR, AZ — The West Valley Mavericks Foundation is rolling out dozens of vendors to its annual food truck festival, ‘The Round Up!’

“This event's been going on for about nine years now, so we're very, very excited, and it just continues to grow every year. The best part about it is that the general admission is free, so people don't necessarily have to pay to come into the event. And there's so much fun and exciting things to do while [you’re] there,” said Nate Reilly, chairman of the event, to ABC15.

West Valley Mavericks ‘The Round Up’: the food truck festival in Goodyear this September.

More than 60 food trucks and vendors are expected to attend this year, bringing an array of cuisines and beverages to the festival!

“We work with a group called ‘Twin Flames’ and they do an amazing job helping set up our food trucks for us. They have, you know, food trucks arranged from Philly cheese steaks, seafood, sushi, your desserts, your tacos, your churros, you know, frozen drinks, popcorn… anything that you can think of, they'll have at this at this food truck festival,” said Reilly.

The event will have live music, kids zones, and a drone show!

More than just food and drinks, The West Valley Mavericks Foundation hosts this event to give back to the community.

“The goal of this is to raise money for [….] over 85 charities in the West Valley. Typically, when we do an event, we do kind of pick a spotlight charity and this year’s spotlight charity is called ‘HopeKids,’ and they provide ongoing activities and unique support community for families who have children with cancer or other life-threatening conditions,” explained Reilly.

IF YOU GO



When: Saturday, September 28, the festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Drone Show will take place at 8:30 p.m.

General admission is free, but there is a VIP ticketed experience. “We do have a VIP area if someone wants to kind of step up that experience,” said Reilly. The ticketed experience is said to include an open bar, food, access to a covered pavilion area, and valet parking. The ‘early bird’ price is $150 and the offer ends August 31 st .

. Event Venue: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 South Ballpark Way]

