2024 Arizona Cardinals season: New menu options at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — A new football season means new menu options at State Farm State Farm Stadium!

The Arizona Cardinals along with Craft Culinary Concepts say that the fans’ recommendations fueled the inspiration behind several of their new menu items that range from meaty entrées to sweet desserts.

"Members in all of our surveys have told us a few things. Number one, they want variety in their food options. Number two, they want local. We have such a great food scene here in the valley, but they want more of […] those local options. And then there's some fans that have also told us they want healthy options as well,” said Jeremy Walls, Chief Operating Officer, in a news presser. “What we've tried to do, is focus on that. And so, we're introducing seven new food and beverage partners here in the stadium this year, and they're going to join the four that we already had.”

The new vendors include Spinato’s Pizzeria, Amelia’s by EAT, Bario Queen, Kaizen and Scoopwell’s Dough Bar, Heritage at Sportsman’s Park and Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar.

Here’s a look at the new food menu options:

New menu items Craft Culinary Concepts



Chicken and Waffle Sandwich [Available at Sections 102, 107, 129, 408, 420]

Flaming Hot Cheeto Chicken Tenders [Available at Sections 102, 107, 129, 408 and 420]

Nutty Asian Salad – Choice of Chicken or Vegan (vegan and vegetarian) [Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, 227]

Meatball Hoagie on a Stick [Available at Sections 119, 406 and 437]

Vegan Vegetable Summer Rolls (vegan and vegetarian) [Available at Sections 103, 125 and 220]

Cotton Candy Burrito [Available at Sections 222 and 247]

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “The Cotton Candy Burrito is amazing. It's something I actually saw in Las Vegas, and I said, ‘I have to do that.’ It really gets a lot of attention. It's fun. It's cotton candy ice cream, superhero ice cream, all kinds of candies and cereals and marshmallows stuffed in the middle of it, and then it's rolled up in cotton candy, like a burrito, and then sliced. I think people are really going to enjoy that,” said Sean Kavanaugh, Executive Chef for Craft Culinary Concepts.

Vegan Pizza (vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free) [Available at Sections 209 and 240]

Vienna Beef Jalapeno Cheddar Dog-a-Dilla [Available at Section 227]

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Vienna Beef Jalapeno Cheddar Dog-a-Dilla

Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (vegan and vegetarian) [Available at Sections 213, 235 and 247]

Vienna Beef Jalapeño Baked Pretzel Dog [Available at Section 220]

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Left to right: Ben’s Pretel Avocado Smash, Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, Flaming Hot Cheeto Chicken Tenders, and Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites.

Big AZ Chicken Taquito [Available at Sections 213, 235 and 247]

Red Chili Parmesan Chicken Tenders [Available at Section 247]

Macho Nachos [Available at Sections 119, 406, 437 and 452]

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Macho Nacho-Loaded Nachos.

Kaizen [Located at Sections 136, 217 and 240]



Cardinals Roll, Big Red Roll, California Roll (Gluten Free), Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl, Salmon Poke Bowl, Kaizen Poke Bowl, Short Rib Bao Buns, Hibachi Bowl (vegan and vegetarian) and Yakisoba Bowl (vegan and vegetarian)

Lola’s Tacos [Located at Sections 127, 211 and 434]

Some of the new menu items at the stadium include the Lola Bowl and Mexican Style Elote.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez New menu items at Lola’s Taco’s concession stand.

Amelia’s by EAT [Available at Sections 222 and 247]



Lemon Bars (Gluten Free), Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies (Gluten Free), and Brown-Butter Rice Crispy Treats (Gluten Free).

Honey Bear's BBQ [Located at Sections 124 and 203]

Hot Link Sandwich, Loaded Fries, Loaded Mac n’ Cheese, Fried Shrimp Basket and Fried Okra Basket.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Menu items from Honey Bear’s BBQ.

Pork on a Fork [Located at Section 127]



Some of the new menu items at the stadium include the Loaded Baked Potato and the Big Red Mac and Cheese

Barrio Queen [Located at Sections 135]

Three Taco Combo, OMG Birria Sandwich, Walking Tacos, Barrio Guacamole, and Dessert Nachos.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Menu items from Barrio Queen.

Scoopwell’s Dough Bar [Located at Sections 118 & 424 and available at Sections 222 & 247]



Peanut Butter Squares, Cookie Sundae, Ice Cream Sandie and the 50/50.

Spinato’s Pizzeria [Located at Sections 113, 132, 416 and 440]

RedZone Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Cheese Pizza, Cheesy Garlic Bread, Caesar Salad and Brownie Bites.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez New menu items from Spinato’s Pizzeria inside the stadium.

Heritage at Sportsman’s Park [Located at Section 137 and available at Sections 406, 437 and 452]



Some of the new menu items inside the stadium include the Sonoran Dog and Brisket Sliders

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar [Located at Section 113]

Some of the new menu items inside the stadium include the Fried Mac and Cheese and the Flanker’s Wings.

