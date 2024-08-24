Watch Now
Jo Dee Messina to bring her ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ tour to Arizona

Here’s what the artist shared with ABC15 about her Valley show
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
Jo Dee Messina
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — Jo Dee Messina is bringing her ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ tour to the Valley this September! The artist sat down with ABC15 to share what fans can expect at her Talking Stick Resort show.

“We have not been there [Arizona] with this show, so we're excited to be there and just get reconnected with the fans out in that area and bring them this good time. We're having a really good time on these shows,” said Jo Dee Messina to ABC15.

For a memorable show, audience involvement plays a big part on tour for Messina.

“Well, what happens is, is that we get the fans involved, and they're singing. I mean, it's been so crazy, because they will sing songs that were never even singles, and they'll know all the words, and, you know, so it's that's always like enlightening for me,” said Messina. "And then we share a few other little surprises, and then we share something from the new record. And so, it's just an evening full of just fun. We have a really good time.”

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Saturday, September 7, at 8 p.m.
  • Event venue: Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Talking Stick Way]
  • Keep this in mind: must be 21 & older to attend the concert.
  • Tickets start at $24;click here for seating options.
