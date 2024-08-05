Gold Over America Tour: Simon Biles, Jordan Chiles, and other gymnastic stars to perform in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Get ready to be amazed with jaw dropping tumbles, twists, and ‘high-energy choreography!’ Simone Biles, Fred Richard, Jordan Chiles and other U.S. Olympic team members are coming to Footprint Center for the Gold Over America Tour!

The event presented by Athleta promises a ‘pop concert-style spectacle’ that’ll showcase some of the biggest stars of gymnastics! The cast members include Jade Carey, Casimir Schmidt, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and more! You can check out the whole team lineup right here.

Carey, who was born and raised in Glendale, won bronze in the 2024 Olympics on vault.

“We’ve put together an all-new show unlike anything that’s been staged before with gymnastics,” said Mark “Swany” Swanhart, Director and Creator, in a news release sent to ABC15.

“The Gold Over America Tour enables fans to see some of the world’s best gymnasts in a celebratory, non-competitive environment,” said Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics President and CEO, in a press release.

Tickets are now on sale for this event. Here’s what to know if you want to go:



Date: Wednesday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

Tickets start at $30, click here to see seating and price options.

