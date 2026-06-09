Restaurants and bars hosting World Cup watch parties, specials across the Valley

PHOENIX — It's a goal-worthy time of year. The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026!

Check out this list of local bars and restaurants across the Valley hosting watch parties, and gather your friends to support your team.

Tempe Marketplace will host a Team USA watch party featuring a pre-game show at 4 p.m., alongside special guests, photo opportunities, free popcorn, a mobile bar with cold drinks, outdoor games, giveaways, and the game broadcast starting at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to RSVP for the event.



When: Friday, June 12, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

The local brewery is hosting watch parties at six venues throughout the tournament from June 11 to July 19. All matches will be shown with sound during the USA and Mexico games, and there will be $3 Cerveza Time Mexican lagers available all day on game days featuring these teams.

O.H.S.O. Brewery. $3 Cerveza Time at O.H.S.O. Brewery.

On Thursday, June 11, Mexico will face South Africa at 12 PM, with Revolución showing the game on seven big screens to ensure fans won't miss any of the action.

Address: 1001 N Central Ave in Phoenix

The downtown Phoenix Sana Sana Cervecería [brewery] will have every USA and Mexico match on their TVs. There is no cover, and it will open early at 10 a.m. for featured matches and the opening ceremony.

Where: 915 N 4th St in downtown Phoenix

Title 9 Sports Grill

Title 9 is showcasing all World Cup matches live on big screens, offering food, cold drinks, and more all summer long.

Address: 4221 N 7th Ave in Phoenix

George and Dragon English Pub

The pub will broadcast all World Cup matches on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations, encouraging guests to arrive early for key games featuring the US, Mexico, England, and Scotland.

Address: 4240 N Central Ave in downtown Phoenix

The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub

The downtown Phoenix pub announced on its website that it will be showcasing all World Cup games at its location.

Address: 1 North 1st Street 108 in Phoenix

Crown Public House announced on social media that soccer fans can watch all World Cup games live at their location from June 11 to 19, 2026.

Address: 333 E Jefferson St in Phoenix

This West Valley pub announced on its social media channels that it will be broadcasting all World Cup matches with sound for every game.

Address: 17045 North 59th Avenue in Glendale



The Hot Chick

The Scottsdale location announced on social media that they will have game sound on for every USA and Mexico match, encouraging guests to gather, enjoy specials, and watch all the games together.

Address: 4363 N 75th Street in Scottsdale

From June 11 to July 19, all Arizona locations are hosting a special promotion featuring Loaded Fries and any draft Mexican beer for only $12, in celebration of the World Cup.

The restaurant is said to be showing every match on its TVs.

Kona Grill is offering a limited-time specialty menu from June 11th to July 18th, available exclusively in the bar and patio lounge. The menu features tiered beverages priced at $3, $6, and $9. Sushi lovers can enjoy snack rolls for $3, loaded fries and potstickers for $6, and more substantial dishes in the $9 range.

Here’s what the brewery is said to offer during the length of the tournament, June 11 - July 19:

$3 half-pints at halftime of every game with rotating selections.

Penalty card discounts—$1 off FP96 for a yellow card and $2 off Kilt Lifter for a red card (limit of two yellow and two red cards per game).

$4 Kilt Lifter pints during every Scotland match.

A QR-code fan contest where the winner receives $250 to the World Soccer Shop, two Phoenix Rising tickets, a $50 pub gift card, and a Four Peaks soccer scarf; the contest is drawn on the Monday after the final.



A representative from the brewery stated that the TVs will broadcast the matches when possible.



Address: 1340 E 8th St in Tempe.

If you know of a great spot hosting World Cup watch parties, send an email to Nicole.Gutierrez@abc15.com.

