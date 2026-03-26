Pop Mart announces grand opening celebration details for its first Arizona store

Pop Mart has officially opened its doors in Arizona for its first location!

Munira Smith | Arizona Mills Pop Mart at Arizona Mills in Tempe, Arizona.

The maker of the viral Labubu toys, designer collectibles, and blind boxes, opened a store at Arizona Mills and will hold a grand opening celebration on March 28 at 10 a.m.

A representative for Arizona Mills stated that the Pop Mart team will unveil a special gift with purchase during the grand opening event. They also shared a list of popular products that will be available for purchase, including:

THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Series-ZIMOMO Vinyl Plush Doll

SKULLPANDA × My Little Pony Series Plush Doll Pendant

THE MONSTERS Pin for Love series

Have a Good Run Plush Pendant Blind Box Series

THE MONSTERS Big into Energy Series-ROCK THE UNIVERSE Vinyl Plush Doll

IF YOU GO