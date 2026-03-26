Pop Mart announces grand opening celebration details for its first Arizona store

Pop Mart has officially opened its doors in Arizona for its first location!
The maker of the viral Labubu toys, designer collectibles, and blind boxes, opened a store at Arizona Mills and will hold a grand opening celebration on March 28 at 10 a.m.
A representative for Arizona Mills stated that the Pop Mart team will unveil a special gift with purchase during the grand opening event. They also shared a list of popular products that will be available for purchase, including:
- THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Series-ZIMOMO Vinyl Plush Doll
- SKULLPANDA × My Little Pony Series Plush Doll Pendant
- THE MONSTERS Pin for Love series
- Have a Good Run Plush Pendant Blind Box Series
- THE MONSTERS Big into Energy Series-ROCK THE UNIVERSE Vinyl Plush Doll
IF YOU GO
- Guests are recommended to park near Entrance 5 and enter there, as POP MART is located between Rainforest Café and Burlington.
- Arizona Mills Address: 5000 S Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe.
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