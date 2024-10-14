PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the last day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction rolled out the exotics and custom automobiles for the second time this year! Here’s a look at the five top-selling cars sold on the fourth and last day of the fall auction at Westworld of Scottsdale.

#1



1969 Dodge Charger R/T 440

Sold for $101,200

#2



1951 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup

Sold for $71,500

#3



1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Re-creation

Sold for $66,000

#4



1972 Ford F-250 pickup

Sold for $66,000

#5



1970 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible

Sold for $63,800

