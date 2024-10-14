Watch Now
PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the last day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

Here’s a look at the top five cars sold on Sunday, Oct. 13
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction rolled out the exotics and custom automobiles for the second time this year! Here’s a look at the five top-selling cars sold on the fourth and last day of the fall auction at Westworld of Scottsdale.

#1

  • 1969 Dodge Charger R/T 440
  • Sold for $101,200
#2

  • 1951 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup
  • Sold for $71,500
#3

  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Re-creation
  • Sold for $66,000
#4

  • 1972 Ford F-250 pickup
  • Sold for $66,000
#5

  • 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible
  • Sold for $63,800
