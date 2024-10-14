PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the last day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction rolled out the exotics and custom automobiles for the second time this year! Here’s a look at the five top-selling cars sold on the fourth and last day of the fall auction at Westworld of Scottsdale.
#1
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T 440
- Sold for $101,200
#2
- 1951 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup
- Sold for $71,500
#3
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Re-creation
- Sold for $66,000
#4
- 1972 Ford F-250 pickup
- Sold for $66,000
#5
- 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Convertible
- Sold for $63,800
