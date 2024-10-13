Watch Now
PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the third day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

One of the cars sold for an all-time record price!
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction is rolling out its exotics and customs for the fall too! Take a look at the five top-selling cars sold on the third day of the event.

#1

  • Sammy Hagar's 2015 Ferrari Laferrari
  • Sold for $4,675,000
  • Hagar himself was at the event as his car sold for a record-high price at Barrett-Jackson auctions! The previous record was $3.91 million.
#2

  • 2019 Ford GT
  • Sold for $880,000
#3

  • 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ First Retail Production VIN 001
  • Sold for $605,000
  • This was sold as a charity vehicle benefitting Detroit's Children's Fund.
#4

  • 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano
  • Sold for $599,500
#5

  • 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Roadster
  • Sold for $550,000
WHAT TO KNOW, IF YOU GO

 

“Our 2024 January Scottsdale Auction was the most successful event in our 50-plus year history,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, in a public written statement. “Scottsdale is so nice, we decided to host an auction here twice this year. We’re returning this fall with our renowned automotive lifestyle event that includes exceptional cars, new entertainment experiences, and some very special guests, including Sammy Hagar. People love to visit Arizona in the fall, and adding this auction to the calendar for October will be a centerpiece for Scottsdale and an incredible automotive lifestyle event.”

  • Dates: October 10-13.
  • Event venue: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]
  • Children of 5 years of age and under receive free admission.
  • A breakdown of the day of tickets, weekend passes and more on the four-day event can be found here.

Some of the unique vehicles that will cross the block include Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s 2018 Bugatti Chiron, Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, 1986 GMC Jimmy Custom SUV, 1959 Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe, and more!



