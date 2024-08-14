Everything you need to know about the 2024 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction is rolling out its exotics and customs for the fall too!

“Our 2024 January Scottsdale Auction was the most successful event in our 50-plus year history,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, in a public written statement. “Scottsdale is so nice, we decided to host an auction here twice this year. We’re returning this fall with our renowned automotive lifestyle event that includes exceptional cars, new entertainment experiences, and some very special guests, including Sammy Hagar. People love to visit Arizona in the fall, and adding this auction to the calendar for October will be a centerpiece for Scottsdale and an incredible automotive lifestyle event.”

Some of the unique vehicles that will cross the block include Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s 2018 Bugatti Chiron, Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, 1986 GMC Jimmy Custom SUV, 1959 Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe, and more!

The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Much like the January auction, the four-day event will have other activities attendees can enjoy, like the Exhibitor Marketplace, "Thrill Ride or Hot Lap" offered by automotive manufacturers, live music performances, food, and more.

Key event information:



Dates: October 10- 13.

Event venue: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 North Pima Rd.]

TICKETS

Children of 5 years of age and under receive free admission.

All-session passes for October 10-13.



Advance online tickets are available through October 9.

Adult: $107.35

Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $90.83

Week of sale tickets- online or at the gate- are available through October 12. Adult: $107.35 Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $90.83



Day-of ticket for Thursday, October 10.



Advance online tickets are available through October 9.

Adult: $30.96

Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $25.28

Child: $14.74

Week of sale tickets- online or at the gate- are available through October 10. Adult: $48.41 Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $30.39 Child: $14.74



Day-of ticket for Friday, October 11.



Advance online tickets are available through October 10.

Adult: $42.31

$42.31 Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $30.96

$30.96 Child: $14.74

Week of sale tickets- online or at the gate- available through October 11. Adult: $58.71 Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $42.23 Child: $14.74



The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company Sammy Hagar and his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari.

Day-of ticket for Saturday, October 12.



Advance online tickets are available through October 11.

Adult: $48.50

Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $45.14

Child: $14.74

Week of sale tickets- online or at the gate- available through October 12. Adult: $70.04 Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $53.56 Child: $14.74



The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

‘Family Day’ on Sunday, October 13.

Don’t forget about the deal that’s presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Children 12 years of age and younger will receive free admission to the event with a ticketed adult.



Advance online tickets are available through October 12.

Adult: $20.12

Senior/Student/First Responders/Military $14.74

Week of sale tickets- online or at the gate- are available through October 13. Adult: $30.90 Senior/Student/First Responders/Military: $24.21



The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August. Read more about it right here.