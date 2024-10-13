PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the second day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Take a look at the most expensive cars sold on the second day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction!
#1
- 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
- Sold for $385,000. The vehicle was a charity car benefitting Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit currently aiding those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton
#2
- 1978 Batmobile Re-Creation
- Sold for $220,000
#3
- 1937 Ford Custom Convertible
- Sold for $192,500
#4
- 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost
- Sold for $165,000
#5
- 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon
- Sold for $139,700
#6
- 2005 Chevrolet SSR Pickup
- Sold for $137,500
#7
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- Sold for $135,300
#8
- 2013 Dodge Viper GTS
- Sold for $121,000
#9
- 2012 McLaren MP4-12C
- Sold for $118,800
#10
- 1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 40th Anniversary Edition
- Sold for $115,500
