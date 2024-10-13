PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the second day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Take a look at the most expensive cars sold on the second day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction!

The most expensive cars sold during the first day of the action can be seen here.

#1



2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Sold for $385,000. The vehicle was a charity car benefitting Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit currently aiding those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#2



1978 Batmobile Re-Creation

Sold for $220,000

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#3



1937 Ford Custom Convertible

Sold for $192,500

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#4



2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sold for $165,000

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#5



1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon

Sold for $139,700

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#6



2005 Chevrolet SSR Pickup

Sold for $137,500

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#7



1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Sold for $135,300

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#8



2013 Dodge Viper GTS

Sold for $121,000

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#9



2012 McLaren MP4-12C

Sold for $118,800

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

#10



1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 40th Anniversary Edition

Sold for $115,500