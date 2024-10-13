Watch Now
PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the second day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

The revving fun takes place from October 10-13
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-3000.jpg
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Take a look at the most expensive cars sold on the second day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction!

The most expensive cars sold during the first day of the action can be seen here.

#1

  • 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
  • Sold for $385,000. The vehicle was a charity car benefitting Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit currently aiding those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-3000.jpg

#2

  • 1978 Batmobile Re-Creation
  • Sold for $220,000
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-448.jpg

#3

  • 1937 Ford Custom Convertible
  • Sold for $192,500
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-401.jpg

#4

  • 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost
  • Sold for $165,000
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-435.jpg

#5

  • 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon
  • Sold for $139,700
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-417.jpg

#6

  • 2005 Chevrolet SSR Pickup
  • Sold for $137,500
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-471.1.jpg

#7

  • 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
  • Sold for $135,300
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-469.jpg

#8

  • 2013 Dodge Viper GTS
  • Sold for $121,000
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-403.jpg

#9

  • 2012 McLaren MP4-12C
  • Sold for $118,800
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-433.1.jpg

#10

  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 40th Anniversary Edition
  • Sold for $115,500
BJSF24-StageF3-4-LOT-393.1.jpg
