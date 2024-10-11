Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the first day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

The revving fun takes place from October 10-13
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Fall into some fun this month! October brings free family fun, cultural festivals, and spooky activities to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what these events will bring to our communities.
#4, first day of the auction
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction is rolling out its exotics and customs for the fall too! Take a look at the five top-selling cars sold on the first day of the event.

#1

  • 1988 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado Edition Custom SUV
  • Sold for $74,800
#1, first day of the auction
#1, first day of the auction

#2

  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake
  • Sold for $69,300
#2, first day of the auction
#2, first day of the auction

#3

  • 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe
  • Sold for $63,250
#3, first day of the auction
#3, first day of the auction

#4

  • 2007 FORD SHELBY GT500
  • Sold for 60,500
#4, first day of the auction
#4, first day of the auction

#5

  • 1968 Dodge Dart GTS Convertible
  • Sold for $55,000
#5, first day of the auction
#5, first day of the auction

WHAT TO KNOW, IF YOU GO
 
“Our 2024 January Scottsdale Auction was the most successful event in our 50-plus year history,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, in a public written statement. “Scottsdale is so nice, we decided to host an auction here twice this year. We’re returning this fall with our renowned automotive lifestyle event that includes exceptional cars, new entertainment experiences, and some very special guests, including Sammy Hagar. People love to visit Arizona in the fall, and adding this auction to the calendar for October will be a centerpiece for Scottsdale and an incredible automotive lifestyle event.”

  • Dates: October 10- 13.
  • Event venue: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]
  • Children of 5 years of age and under receive free admission.
  • A breakdown of the day of tickets, weekend passes and more on the four-day event can be found here.

Some of the unique vehicles that will cross the block include Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s 2018 Bugatti Chiron, Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, 1986 GMC Jimmy Custom SUV, 1959 Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe, and more!

2018 Bugatti Chiron
More Things to Do stories:
‘Mikiztli: Día de Los Muertos Festival’ celebrates 13 years of tradition in Arizona.

Things To Do

‘Mikiztli: Día de Los Muertos Festival’ celebrates 13 years of tradition in AZ

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events Oct. 11-13.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Oktoberfest, Kevin Hart, Barrett-Jackson, Indigenous Peoples' Day

Zack Perry
VAI Resort rendering Oct. 2024

Things To Do

VAI Resort: opening timeline, 12 restaurants, Live Nation partnership, and more

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this October. Read more about it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen