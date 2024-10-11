PHOTOS: Most expensive cars sold on the first day of the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction is rolling out its exotics and customs for the fall too! Take a look at the five top-selling cars sold on the first day of the event.

#1



1988 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado Edition Custom SUV

Sold for $74,800

#2



2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake

Sold for $69,300

#3



1967 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe

Sold for $63,250

#4



2007 FORD SHELBY GT500

Sold for 60,500

#5



1968 Dodge Dart GTS Convertible

Sold for $55,000

WHAT TO KNOW, IF YOU GO



“Our 2024 January Scottsdale Auction was the most successful event in our 50-plus year history,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, in a public written statement. “Scottsdale is so nice, we decided to host an auction here twice this year. We’re returning this fall with our renowned automotive lifestyle event that includes exceptional cars, new entertainment experiences, and some very special guests, including Sammy Hagar. People love to visit Arizona in the fall, and adding this auction to the calendar for October will be a centerpiece for Scottsdale and an incredible automotive lifestyle event.”



Dates: October 10- 13.

Event venue: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

Children of 5 years of age and under receive free admission.

A breakdown of the day of tickets, weekend passes and more on the four-day event can be found here.

Some of the unique vehicles that will cross the block include Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s 2018 Bugatti Chiron, Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, 1986 GMC Jimmy Custom SUV, 1959 Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe, and more!

The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

