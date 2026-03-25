Mesa Easter Pageant kicks off tonight

MESA, AZ — It is an annual Easter tradition in the Valley, a time-honored family event.

Jesus the Christ, the Mesa Easter Pageant, premieres Wednesday night at the Mesa Arizona Temple.

The musical production shows the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and is put on by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The show runs through April 4 except on Sunday and Monday. It begins each night at 8 p.m.

This is a free event. No tickets or reservations are needed! The church says each year, more than 100,000 people attend.

To learn more, click here.