Medieval Times launches first new show since 2017

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Medieval Times has launched its first new show in several years!

This action-packed storyline features new characters and stunts while still showcasing intense sword fights, skilled horsemanship and falconry, and heart-pounding jousting.

All of which is enjoyed over a delicious, four-course meal.

"It's really an interactive experience where the guests come in, everyone's given a crown with your Knight's color on it, so you know exactly who you're cheering for,” said Kasey Caruso, King. “To see it live and in person horses, your knight is right there talking to you. It's like you're stepping back into the medieval age."

The new production centers around a powerful alliance between a king and a queen, each leading their own respective kingdoms who unite to usher in an era of peace.

In addition to the riveting plot, the show includes a new musical score, sound effects, light design, and custom-designed costumes.

Medieval Times Scottsdale is located at 9051 East Via de Ventura Scottsdale.

