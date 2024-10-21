Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Medieval Times launches first new show since 2017

Medieval Times has launched its first new show in several years! This action-packed storyline features new characters and stunts while still showcasing intense sword fights, skilled horsemanship and falconry, and heart-pounding jousting. All of which is enjoyed over a delicious, four-course meal.
Medieval Times.jpg
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Medieval Times has launched its first new show in several years!

This action-packed storyline features new characters and stunts while still showcasing intense sword fights, skilled horsemanship and falconry, and heart-pounding jousting.

All of which is enjoyed over a delicious, four-course meal.

"It's really an interactive experience where the guests come in, everyone's given a crown with your Knight's color on it, so you know exactly who you're cheering for,” said Kasey Caruso, King. “To see it live and in person horses, your knight is right there talking to you. It's like you're stepping back into the medieval age."

The new production centers around a powerful alliance between a king and a queen, each leading their own respective kingdoms who unite to usher in an era of peace.

In addition to the riveting plot, the show includes a new musical score, sound effects, light design, and custom-designed costumes.

Medieval Times Scottsdale is located at 9051 East Via de Ventura Scottsdale.

Click here for more show and ticket information.

—--

More Things to Do stories:
Cafeteria Comedy Club- ASU 365 Community Union

Things To Do

‘Cafeteria Comedy Club’ to bring Deric Cahill and Zainab Johnson to ASU

Nicole Gutierrez
Renderings of the entry of the PURE Pickleball & Padel location.

Things To Do

What to know about the 'world’s largest indoor pickleball facility' coming to AZ

Nicole Gutierrez

Things To Do

Arizona's first Buc-ee's location could open as soon as Christmas 2025

Kasey Brammell

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen