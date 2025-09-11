Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIST: 2025 pumpkin patches, corn mazes, festivals and more seasonal fun in Arizona

Check out these events around the Valley and across other parts of the state
Farms around the Valley are hosting a bunch of fall activities for families to enjoy, including corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more!

Here’s when you should carve out time for fall fun this year:

MacDonald's Ranch - Pumpkin Patch 2025

When: October 4 - 31, 2025.

  • Closed Tuesdays, and closing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Admission includes a petting zoo, hay-bale maze, lawn games, scavenger hunt, and more!

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

Cost: $15 per person; Children 1 year (23 months) and younger are free.

Mother Nature's Farm

When: September 27 – November 2

  • Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission includes a Wizard of Oz pumpkin to take home, a hayride, a straw bale maze, animals, and more.

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert

Cost: $17 per person; Concessions and food for the animals are cash only.

Vertuccio Farms – Fall Festival

When: October 3 – November 2

  • Closed Monday and Tuesday, except the last week in October. They will be open Oct. 27 and Oct 28 from 3 - 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Thursday: 3 - 9 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission includes a pig race ride, ropes course, corn maze, petting zoo, and more.

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa

Cost: Presale tickets are $17 per person; ages 2 years and under are free.

Tolmachoff Farms – Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze

When: October 1 – 31

  • Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Wednesday – Thursday: 1 - 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 1 - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission includes a petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, and more.

Where: 5726 N. 7th Ave., Glendale

Cost: $20 per person; ages 1 year and under are free; $30 per person for all ages for AZ Field of Screams (haunted maze); $37 per person for combo ticket (corn maze and haunted maze).

Schnepf Farms – Pumpkin & Chili Party

When: October 3 - 31

  • Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Wednesdays 5 - 9 p.m. 
  • Thursdays 12 - 9 p.m. 
  • Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sundays 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Admission includes hay rides, line dancing nightly, bonfires, live music, and more.

Where: 24810 S Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek

Cost: $26.95 per person; ages 2 and under are free

Mortimer Farms – Pumpkin Fest & Corn Maze

When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31

  • 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday

Admission includes corn maze, farm-inspired rides, games, and more.

Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey

Cost: $21.50 per person

OTHER FALL ACTIVITIES TO CHECK OUT

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

When: September 12-14

  • Times vary per day

Where: WestWorld, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Cost: Presale: $50 Friday, $25 VIP Saturday, $10 GA Saturday, $10 GA Sunday

Harvest in the Heritage District

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 2

  • 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Heritage District, 102 West Vaughn Ave., Gilbert

Pumpkin Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

When: Sept. 13 - Oct. 28

  • Hours vary

Where: 7575 E Princess Dr., Scottsdale

Local First Arizona Fall Fest

When: Saturday, Nov. 8

  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Downtown Phoenix

Latest from ABC15:

 

