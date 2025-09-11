LIST: 2025 pumpkin patches, corn mazes, festivals and more seasonal fun in Arizona

Farms around the Valley are hosting a bunch of fall activities for families to enjoy, including corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more!
Here’s when you should carve out time for fall fun this year:
MacDonald's Ranch - Pumpkin Patch 2025
When: October 4 - 31, 2025.
- Closed Tuesdays, and closing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Admission includes a petting zoo, hay-bale maze, lawn games, scavenger hunt, and more!
Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale
Cost: $15 per person; Children 1 year (23 months) and younger are free.
When: September 27 – November 2
- Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Admission includes a Wizard of Oz pumpkin to take home, a hayride, a straw bale maze, animals, and more.
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
Cost: $17 per person; Concessions and food for the animals are cash only.
Vertuccio Farms – Fall Festival
When: October 3 – November 2
- Closed Monday and Tuesday, except the last week in October. They will be open Oct. 27 and Oct 28 from 3 - 9 p.m.
- Wednesday & Thursday: 3 - 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Admission includes a pig race ride, ropes course, corn maze, petting zoo, and more.
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa
Cost: Presale tickets are $17 per person; ages 2 years and under are free.
Tolmachoff Farms – Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze
When: October 1 – 31
- Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Wednesday – Thursday: 1 - 8 p.m.
- Friday: 1 - 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Admission includes a petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, and more.
Where: 5726 N. 7th Ave., Glendale
Cost: $20 per person; ages 1 year and under are free; $30 per person for all ages for AZ Field of Screams (haunted maze); $37 per person for combo ticket (corn maze and haunted maze).
Schnepf Farms – Pumpkin & Chili Party
When: October 3 - 31
- Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
- Wednesdays 5 - 9 p.m.
- Thursdays 12 - 9 p.m.
- Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sundays 10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Admission includes hay rides, line dancing nightly, bonfires, live music, and more.
Where: 24810 S Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek
Cost: $26.95 per person; ages 2 and under are free
Mortimer Farms – Pumpkin Fest & Corn Maze
When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31
- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday
Admission includes corn maze, farm-inspired rides, games, and more.
Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey
Cost: $21.50 per person
OTHER FALL ACTIVITIES TO CHECK OUT
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
When: September 12-14
- Times vary per day
Where: WestWorld, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale
Cost: Presale: $50 Friday, $25 VIP Saturday, $10 GA Saturday, $10 GA Sunday
Harvest in the Heritage District
When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 2
- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Heritage District, 102 West Vaughn Ave., Gilbert
Pumpkin Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
When: Sept. 13 - Oct. 28
- Hours vary
Where: 7575 E Princess Dr., Scottsdale
When: Saturday, Nov. 8
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Downtown Phoenix