LIST: 2025 pumpkin patches, corn mazes, festivals and more seasonal fun in Arizona

Farms around the Valley are hosting a bunch of fall activities for families to enjoy, including corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more!

Here’s when you should carve out time for fall fun this year:

MacDonald's Ranch - Pumpkin Patch 2025

When: October 4 - 31, 2025.



Closed Tuesdays, and closing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Admission includes a petting zoo, hay-bale maze, lawn games, scavenger hunt, and more!

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

Cost: $15 per person; Children 1 year (23 months) and younger are free.

Mother Nature's Farm

When: September 27 – November 2



Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission includes a Wizard of Oz pumpkin to take home, a hayride, a straw bale maze, animals, and more.

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert

Cost: $17 per person; Concessions and food for the animals are cash only.

Vertuccio Farms – Fall Festival

When: October 3 – November 2



Closed Monday and Tuesday, except the last week in October. They will be open Oct. 27 and Oct 28 from 3 - 9 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday: 3 - 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission includes a pig race ride, ropes course, corn maze, petting zoo, and more.

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa

Cost: Presale tickets are $17 per person; ages 2 years and under are free.

Tolmachoff Farms – Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze

When: October 1 – 31



Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday – Thursday: 1 - 8 p.m.

Friday: 1 - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission includes a petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, and more.

Where: 5726 N. 7th Ave., Glendale

Cost: $20 per person; ages 1 year and under are free; $30 per person for all ages for AZ Field of Screams (haunted maze); $37 per person for combo ticket (corn maze and haunted maze).

Schnepf Farms – Pumpkin & Chili Party

When: October 3 - 31



Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Wednesdays 5 - 9 p.m.

Thursdays 12 - 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Admission includes hay rides, line dancing nightly, bonfires, live music, and more.

Where: 24810 S Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek

Cost: $26.95 per person; ages 2 and under are free

Mortimer Farms – Pumpkin Fest & Corn Maze

When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31



7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday

Admission includes corn maze, farm-inspired rides, games, and more.

Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey

Cost: $21.50 per person

OTHER FALL ACTIVITIES TO CHECK OUT

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

When: September 12-14



Times vary per day

Where: WestWorld, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Cost: Presale: $50 Friday, $25 VIP Saturday, $10 GA Saturday, $10 GA Sunday

Harvest in the Heritage District

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 2



10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Heritage District, 102 West Vaughn Ave., Gilbert

Pumpkin Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

When: Sept. 13 - Oct. 28



Hours vary

Where: 7575 E Princess Dr., Scottsdale

Local First Arizona Fall Fest

When: Saturday, Nov. 8



10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Downtown Phoenix