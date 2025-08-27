Labor Day Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, Lil Wayne, "Weird Al" Yankovic, NAU vs. ASU football, more

PHOENIX — The Labor Day Weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening on August 29 - September 1.
Friday, August 29
Arizona Black Rodeo: The Hottest Show on Dirt
When: Invitational on Friday & Saturday |Special Showcase on Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Saddle up for the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo this Labor Day Weekend as thousands gather to celebrate heritage, history, and hope with thrilling competitions and family fun. From bull riding and barrel racing to live music, parades, and cultural showcases, this action-packed event highlights Black rodeo traditions, athletes, and entrepreneurs for an experience that’s educational, entertaining, and for everyone.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: 9200 N Bush Hwy, Mesa, AZ 85215
Cost: Rentals start around $28
Kick off your Labor Day Weekend with tubing on the Salt River! Rentals and shuttle returns start around $28.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Lawn tickets start around $41
Lil Wayne is performing ‘Tha Carter VI Tour’ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – celebrating 20+ years of Carter classics. Enjoy the show on Friday at 7 p.m.
KIDZ BOP LIVE: Certified BOP Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
KIDZ BOP LIVE is bringing its ‘Certified BOP Tour’ to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Friday at 7 p.m.
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Magic & Moonlight Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Tom and Janet Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Tickets start around $46
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and its ‘Life In The Past Lane World Tour’ is coming to the Mesa Arts Center this weekend, transforming today’s hits with timeless styles like Ragtime, Swing, Big Band, Country / Western, Doo Wop and Soul. The one-of-a-kind variety show features standout performers delivering a nostalgic yet fresh live music experience.
Saturday, August 30
When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Celebrate the sights and sounds of India this Labor Day weekend at Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum, where music, dance, and hands-on crafts bring the culture to life. From sitar concerts to dazzling dance performances, Experience India offers a vibrant festival for the whole family.
CFB: Northern Arizona University vs. Arizona State University
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The ASU Sun Devils will take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the first game of the college football season!
WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $31
It’s Women’s Empowerment Night at PHX Arena! Phoenix Mercury will square off against the New York Liberty on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Celebrate the women – past and present – who have paved the way for the Mercury franchise, players, fans, and community.
El Paso Locomotive vs. Phoenix Rising
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $21
The Phoenix Rising will host the El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $49
Grab your friends, loosen up your laugh muscles, and get ready for a night of side-splitting comedy with the one and only Rodney Carrington!
When: Friday & Saturday | Now - October 4
Where: Hale Centre Theatre, Gilbert
Cost: Tickets start around $62
Be transported from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the excitement of 1920s Paris, as a brave young woman sets out to discover her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a con man & lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love & family.
Sunday, August 31
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $200
“Weird Al” Yankovic is set to perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, August 31 as part of his "Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour." The show will feature a larger ensemble and include both popular parodies and deep cuts, with Puddles Pity Party as the special guest.
Monday, September 1
Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 5:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
Celebrate Labor Day at Chase Field! The first 7,500 fans to the Rangers vs. D-backs game on Monday will get a free Hondo Rodeo Fest Drink Koozie.