Labor Day Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, Lil Wayne, "Weird Al" Yankovic, NAU vs. ASU football, more

PHOENIX — The Labor Day Weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening on August 29 - September 1.

Friday, August 29

Arizona Black Rodeo: The Hottest Show on Dirt

When: Invitational on Friday & Saturday |Special Showcase on Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Saddle up for the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo this Labor Day Weekend as thousands gather to celebrate heritage, history, and hope with thrilling competitions and family fun. From bull riding and barrel racing to live music, parades, and cultural showcases, this action-packed event highlights Black rodeo traditions, athletes, and entrepreneurs for an experience that’s educational, entertaining, and for everyone.

Vasco Dixon - Arizona Black Rodeo

Salt River Tubing

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: 9200 N Bush Hwy, Mesa, AZ 85215

Cost: Rentals start around $28

Kick off your Labor Day Weekend with tubing on the Salt River! Rentals and shuttle returns start around $28.

Cathy Bruegger/Salt River Tubing/handout SRTR Labor Day weekend Saturday 2016

Lil Wayne: Tha Carter VI Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Lawn tickets start around $41

Lil Wayne is performing ‘Tha Carter VI Tour’ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – celebrating 20+ years of Carter classics. Enjoy the show on Friday at 7 p.m.

Ramona Rosales, approved artist image from tour officials

KIDZ BOP LIVE: Certified BOP Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

KIDZ BOP LIVE is bringing its ‘Certified BOP Tour’ to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Friday at 7 p.m.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Magic & Moonlight Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Tom and Janet Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start around $46

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and its ‘Life In The Past Lane World Tour’ is coming to the Mesa Arts Center this weekend, transforming today’s hits with timeless styles like Ragtime, Swing, Big Band, Country / Western, Doo Wop and Soul. The one-of-a-kind variety show features standout performers delivering a nostalgic yet fresh live music experience.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Magic & Moonlight Tour — Mesa Arts Center

Saturday, August 30

Experience India at the MIM

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Celebrate the sights and sounds of India this Labor Day weekend at Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum, where music, dance, and hands-on crafts bring the culture to life. From sitar concerts to dazzling dance performances, Experience India offers a vibrant festival for the whole family.

Musical Instrument Museum

CFB: Northern Arizona University vs. Arizona State University

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The ASU Sun Devils will take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the first game of the college football season!

LM Otero/AP FILE - Ariona State head coach Kenny Dillingham stands on the sideline during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $31

It’s Women’s Empowerment Night at PHX Arena! Phoenix Mercury will square off against the New York Liberty on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Celebrate the women – past and present – who have paved the way for the Mercury franchise, players, fans, and community.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

El Paso Locomotive vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $21

The Phoenix Rising will host the El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Rodney Carrington

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $49

Grab your friends, loosen up your laugh muscles, and get ready for a night of side-splitting comedy with the one and only Rodney Carrington!

Jeff Daly/Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Rodney Carrington performs at The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on October 3, 2013 in Coconut Creek, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Anastasia

When: Friday & Saturday | Now - October 4

Where: Hale Centre Theatre, Gilbert

Cost: Tickets start around $62

Be transported from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the excitement of 1920s Paris, as a brave young woman sets out to discover her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a con man & lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love & family.

Sunday, August 31

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $200

“Weird Al” Yankovic is set to perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, August 31 as part of his "Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour." The show will feature a larger ensemble and include both popular parodies and deep cuts, with Puddles Pity Party as the special guest.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP "Weird Al" Yankovic attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "The Naked Gun" at the SVA Theater on Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Monday, September 1

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Celebrate Labor Day at Chase Field! The first 7,500 fans to the Rangers vs. D-backs game on Monday will get a free Hondo Rodeo Fest Drink Koozie.