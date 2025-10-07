PHOENIX — Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces is Wednesday at Mortgage Matchup Center, formerly known as PHX Arena, in Phoenix.

During practice on Tuesday, Mercury forward Satou Sabally commented on the current CBA negotiations, in which she is a co-chair committee member, and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s response to Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier, who said during a recent news conference that the league has “the worst leadership in the world” and a commissioner who lacks accountability.

Sabally also commented on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s statement on recent events and her interactions with Suns owner Mat Ishbia regarding league conflicts.

'It’s very personal': Mercury player, Satou Sabally, comments on WNBA leadership and CBA negotiations

The Aces are up 2-0 after hosting the first set of games in Las Vegas. Game 3 is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Phoenix.

The next game is on Friday, October 10, at 5 p.m., in Phoenix, and tickets are still available.

