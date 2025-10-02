The arena for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury is now called the 'Mortgage Matchup Center'

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) announced on Monday a 10-year, nearly $115-million naming rights partnership, renaming their downtown Phoenix arena as the Mortgage Matchup Center.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership as it represents two organizations that have natural alignment and a shared commitment to excellence. Arizona is one of the strongest markets for mortgage brokers and we see a fantastic opportunity through Mortgage Matchup to help consumers better understand the value of having an expert advising them through this process to ensure they get the fastest, easiest and cheapest path to homeownership or a refinance — and greater education will ensure more consumers can take advantage of those benefits,” said Mat Ishbia, UWM President and CEO, in a news released sent to ABC15. “The Phoenix Suns and Mercury have a diverse, passionate and engaged fan base in sports that will allow us to make strong connections between mortgage brokers and consumers.”

Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury

The news release shared that the partnership with the Suns, Mercury, and Mortgage Matchup aims to promote the benefits of mortgage brokers, improve access to homeownership resources for fans, and strengthen community ties, while also establishing Mortgage Matchup as the official mortgage partner of the teams.

“Our arena hosts more than basketball games and entertainment events — it represents a sense of belonging, community and moments fans carry with them forever,” said Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO, in a news release. “That’s exactly why Mortgage Matchup is the perfect partner. Just as they help families achieve the dream of homeownership through local community-focused mortgage brokers, together we’ll create a home for unforgettable memories at Mortgage Matchup Center.”

Formerly known as PHX ARENA

The "Footprint Center" signage at the Phoenix Suns/Mercury arena in downtown Phoenix was taken down in February 2025.

The Phoenix Suns confirmed to ABC15 that they were seeking a new naming rights partner. For the time being, the venue was called PHX Arena.

“We were presented with a unique opportunity to reimagine and strengthen our partnership with Footprint to better align with their mission and commitment to sustainability and innovation. Footprint will remain the official sustainability partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and we have begun the process to find a new naming rights partner," stated Stacey Mitch, senior vice president of communications of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

The arena became Footprint Center in the summer of 2021.

It has previously been known as Talking Stick Resort Arena, U.S. Airways Center, and America West Arena.

