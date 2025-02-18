Phoenix Suns/Mercury arena to get a new name, again

PHOENIX — The "Footprint Center" signage at the Phoenix Suns/Mercury arena in downtown Phoenix has been taken down.

On Tuesday afternoon, the building stood nameless after workers were seen taking down the signs.

abc15

The Phoenix Suns confirmed to ABC15 that they are seeking a new naming rights partner.

“We were presented with a unique opportunity to reimagine and strengthen our partnership with Footprint to better align with their mission and commitment to sustainability and innovation. Footprint will remain the official sustainability partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and we have begun the process to find a new naming rights partner," stated Stacey Mitch, senior vice president, of communications of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

The arena became Footprint Center in the summer of 2021.

It has previously been known as Talking Stick Resort Arena, U.S. Airways Center and America West Arena.

ABC15 is working to learn what the arena will be called in the meantime.