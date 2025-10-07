Mercury 'Pregame Party' and more ahead of WNBA Finals Game 3 in Phoenix

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center, formerly known as PHX Arena.

Ahead of the big game, the Mercury team announced on social media that they will be hosting two fan activities before the 5 p.m. game between the Mercury and Aces.



From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. [open to the public] at the Dos Equis Beer Garden, there will be games, music, food, and drink specials.

From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Arena Pavilion (game ticket required), fans can enjoy giveaways, photo booth opportunities, happy hour specials, and more.

The Aces are up 2-0 after hosting the first set of games in Las Vegas.

Can't attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals? The next game is on Friday, October 10, at 5 p.m., in Phoenix and tickets are still available.

