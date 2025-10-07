Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Mercury 'Pregame Party' and more ahead of WNBA Finals Game 3 in Phoenix

The Mercury host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday at Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. From pumpkin patches to food festivals—it's a month packed with fun! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- October 2025 (Part 1)
Things To Do monthly special- October 2025 (Part 2)
Things To Do monthly special- October 2025 (Part 3)
Posted

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center, formerly known as PHX Arena.

Ahead of the big game, the Mercury team announced on social media that they will be hosting two fan activities before the 5 p.m. game between the Mercury and Aces.

  • From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. [open to the public] at the Dos Equis Beer Garden, there will be games, music, food, and drink specials.
  • From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Arena Pavilion (game ticket required), fans can enjoy giveaways, photo booth opportunities, happy hour specials, and more.
More Things to Do stories:
FILE | Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest

Things To Do

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest is back for more fun at Tempe Beach Park

Nicole Gutierrez
FILE | ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo

Things To Do

New experiences, illuminated lanterns coming to ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo

Nicole Gutierrez
Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds to open this fall in a ‘brand-new venue.’

Things To Do

For the 2025 spooky season, be sure to check out these haunted houses in Valley

abc15.com staff

The Aces are up 2-0 after hosting the first set of games in Las Vegas.

Can't attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals? The next game is on Friday, October 10, at 5 p.m., in Phoenix and tickets are still available.

Looking for more family fun in the Valley? Check out some of the best Things To Do in the Valley this month in the player above!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey