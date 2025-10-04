Mercury President says fans provide team with special "edge"

PHOENIX — Starting as an intern with the team in 2004, the ASU-alum and Valley native has now risen through the ranks to become the team's president - and has been through all the highs and lows.

He's also witnessed three championships the team has earned - he sat down with ABC15's Nick Ciletti this week and says the team is ready for another one...and so are all of us Merc fans!

It would be the first championship title for the Phoenix Mercury since 2014; the team has two others under their belt.

There are a lot of new faces on the team this year - but one thing that has not changed is the love Mercury fans always have on display.

Kozar says "The X Factor" continues to be the secret sauce.

"They play a huge role," explains Kozar. "The home court advantage has been spectacular. Two years ago, we won nine games two years ago. We played 40 games, won nine, and eight of those were played at home. They make a huge difference just what it feels like in the building, the noise, the support, the atmosphere - it makes a huge difference. So, at times like this, when it is peak competition, the best teams in the whole world, any little edge you can get is one that you need and our fans really do provide an edge."

And make sure you tune into Game 2 of the WNBA Finals right here on ABC15. Coverage begins at 11AM. Right after the game, we'll have a special edition of ABC15 News where you'll see more of Nick's interview with Mercury President Vince Kozar.