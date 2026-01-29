Hyrox fitness competition brings global athletes to Arizona for first North American stadium race

Tens of thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world have descended on State Farm Stadium in Glendale for a four-day Hyrox competition — the first time the global fitness phenomenon has brought a stadium race to North America.

The indoor hybrid fitness competition combines 8 kilometers of running with eight strength stations, creating what elite athletes describe as the ultimate test of functional fitness.

"It's an indoor, hybrid fitness competition. It's comprised of a total 8K of running and eight stations," said Paul Kaup, Arizona's own Hyrox elite athlete and former world record holder who serves as judge for the event.

I trained with Kaup to experience each of the eight grueling stations firsthand. We started on the ski-erg machine, followed by a 220-pound sled push and pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmer's carries, lunges, and finished with 100 wall balls.

"I'm already feeling trashed right now. You're telling me I have seven more stations?" I asked Kaup after just the first exercise.

The competition attracts participants of all fitness levels, from world-class athletes to weekend warriors looking to challenge themselves.

"Even someone with moderate training can do a Hyrox. It may take them two hours, but it sets a standard for them to follow," Kaup said.

Kaup will compete in the full race five times this weekend across different categories, with his wife and children cheering him on. For him, Hyrox represents more than just competition — it's about building lifelong functional fitness.

"It's the best way to maintain a healthy body over your lifespan. If you fall, you can get up. You can play with your grandkids. It's a mark of strength to have both fitness and cardio," Kaup said.

The former world record holder discovered Hyrox after years of traditional fitness routines failed to satisfy his competitive drive.

"I've always worked out, I've always been fit, I've always run, I've always lifted weights, but there was never a space of like hybrid fitness, maybe a triathlon a little bit," Kaup said. "I went, trained, did my first race, and just got addicted."

Arizona's year-round training climate makes it an ideal location for the sport, according to Kaup.

"I think one of the draws that Phoenix has to offer is, we can train year-round here. We can get outside. We can run year-round," he said.

For first-time participants, Kaup offers three key pieces of advice: "Don't do dumb, different, or unplanned. Pace yourself and don't go all out at the start."

Thursday marks the big kickoff for the event, with elite athletes from as far as New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and Denmark competing on Thursday and Friday.

Roughly 15,000 people have signed up to participate in the competition, bringing significant economic impact to the West Valley.

Elite athletes are competing for their Elite 15 status at the World Championships, which will be held in Stockholm this year.

