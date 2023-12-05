Watch Now
Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

The four-day concert series runs from February 7 -10
Headliners for the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series in Arizona
Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 17:23:45-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It’s official… all of the headliners for the Coors Light Birds Nest 2024 have been announced!

The latest artist to join the lineup is Kygo! The international music producer and DJ will hit the stage on Saturday, February 10 with special guest Sam Feldt. Tickets for this concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale is a four-day concert series that runs from February 7 -10. Here’s your full concert breakdown:

  • Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.
  • Kygo with special guest Sam Feldt will close out the concert series of the Bird Nest on Saturday, February 10.
