Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It's official… all of the headliners for the Coors Light Birds Nest 2024 have been announced!

The latest artist to join the lineup is Kygo! The international music producer and DJ will hit the stage on Saturday, February 10 with special guest Sam Feldt. Tickets for this concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest lineup is 🔒 in. Kygo and Sam Feldt return to #thebirdsnestphx to close out this epic four-night concert series on Saturday, Feb 10. Tickets drop this Friday at 10 a.m.



The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale is a four-day concert series that runs from February 7 -10. Here’s your full concert breakdown:



Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.



