SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Fight cancer with every step! That’s the goal for this weekend’s Relay for Life event in Sun City West.

It’s happening Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. at Beardsley Park, located at 12755 Beardsley Rd. in Sun City West.

Join caregivers, survivors and volunteers, as well as ABC15’s Nick Ciletti who will be speaking at the event.

Nick is also a cancer survivor.

To donate or learn more, just visit this website.