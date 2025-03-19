Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Get in the hot seat! Hot Ones officially partners with Devil's Hideaway in Tempe

The menu is available for delivery and pick-up only starting on March 24
Menu items at the 'Hot Ones' pop-up restaurant.
Mealco
Menu items at the 'Hot Ones' pop-up restaurant.
Menu items at the 'Hot Ones' pop-up restaurant.
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — You’ve seen their spicy celebrity interviews, but soon you can try Hot Ones' special hot wings for yourself right here in the Valley!

Hot Ones Wings & Sandwiches is officially bringing its iconic chicken wings and spicy sauces to Devil’s Hideaway. 

The company began a pop-up restaurant partnership in Tucson earlier this year with Barrio Brewing Co., and later confirmed to ABC15 that they were eyeing partners to bring the spicy experience to the Valley.

You’ll only get to jump into the “hot seat” at home, though. The exclusive partnership will offer 6- and 12-piece wing orders and crispy chicken sandwiches for delivery and pick-up only

Some of their sauce options include:

  • Original Buffalo: Rich and tan
  • The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat
  • Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical
  • Los Calientes™ Verde: Baja-inspired
  • Los Calientes™ Barbacoa: Earth, smoke and heat
  • The Last Dab Apollo Hot Sauce

You will be able to see the full menu and order via HotOnesDelivery.com, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. 

They’ll be serving up spice from 4- 11 p.m. every day starting March 24.

Going to pick up your order? Devil’s Hideaway is located at 401 S. Mill Ave. in Tempe.

More Things to Do stories:
Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season!

Things To Do

Chase Field unveils new food items for the D-backs 2025 season

Nicole Gutierrez
BANDA MS

Things To Do

Banda MS to bring its ‘Edición Limitada’ tour to Phoenix this September

Nicole Gutierrez
2025 Arizona Diamondbacks guide | promotions and giveaways

Things To Do

2025 Arizona Diamondbacks guide | Promotions, giveaways, and more at Chase Field

Nicole Gutierrez

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen