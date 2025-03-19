Get in the hot seat! Hot Ones officially partners with Devil's Hideaway in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — You’ve seen their spicy celebrity interviews, but soon you can try Hot Ones' special hot wings for yourself right here in the Valley!

Hot Ones Wings & Sandwiches is officially bringing its iconic chicken wings and spicy sauces to Devil’s Hideaway.

The company began a pop-up restaurant partnership in Tucson earlier this year with Barrio Brewing Co., and later confirmed to ABC15 that they were eyeing partners to bring the spicy experience to the Valley.

You’ll only get to jump into the “hot seat” at home, though. The exclusive partnership will offer 6- and 12-piece wing orders and crispy chicken sandwiches for delivery and pick-up only.

Some of their sauce options include:



Original Buffalo: Rich and tan

The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat

Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical

Los Calientes™ Verde: Baja-inspired

Los Calientes™ Barbacoa: Earth, smoke and heat

The Last Dab Apollo Hot Sauce

You will be able to see the full menu and order via HotOnesDelivery.com, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.

They’ll be serving up spice from 4- 11 p.m. every day starting March 24.

Going to pick up your order? Devil’s Hideaway is located at 401 S. Mill Ave. in Tempe.