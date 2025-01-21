Hot Ones show 'evaluating potential partners' in Tempe to serve its wings and sauces this spring

TEMPE, AZ — The popular "Hot Ones" show where celebrities eat increasingly spicy food while answering questions says Valley fans will soon have a chance to try its wings and sauces in person thanks to a restaurant partnership in the works!

The company began a pop-up restaurant partnership in Tucson this month with Barrio Brewing Co.

Marcel Grangien, CEO of Mealco, confirmed to ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez that there are plans to bring a pop-up restaurant partnership to the Valley.

Currently, the company is eyeing the city of Tempe as they are “evaluating potential partners in that market.” The company is aiming for a spring opening, but the location and the date for the partnership are yet to be announced.

The Valley location is said to have the same menu as the current Tucson pop-up location at the Barrio Brewing Co. [800 E 16th St] in southern Arizona.

Mealco Menu items at the 'Hot Ones' pop-up restaurant.

Menu items that would be served with the restaurant partnership include dinners with a choice of 6-piece or 12-piece wings and spicy crispy chicken sandwiches, “coated in sauces tested by A-list stars during the current season of the show.”

The hot sauces fans will be able to taste include:



Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical

Los Calientes™ Verde: Baja-inspired

Los Calientes™ Barbacoa: Earth, smoke and heat

The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat

Original Bualo: Rich and tangy

The Last Dab Apollo Hot Sauce

Mealco The image here features the ‘Hot Ones™ Challenge Box’ that has six official Hot Ones™ sauces alongside 12 wings of your choice.

You can check out the full menu, right here.