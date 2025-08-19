Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chandler

The ticket was sold at a Circle K located at 2990 North Arizona Avenue in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A $1 million winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Chandler.

The Arizona Lottery announced someone won the prize during Monday's drawing.

The drawn numbers are: 15, 46, 61, 63, and 64 with Powerball number 1.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K located at 2990 North Arizona Avenue in Chandler. If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and is currently estimated at $643 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday, August 20.

