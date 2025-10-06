For the 2025 spooky season, be sure to check out these haunted houses in Valley

PHOENIX — Get ready to have a haunting good time! Trick or treat yourself to these haunted houses across the Valley—spooky fun you won't want to miss.

FEAR FARM & PHOENIX HAUNTED HAYRIDE

Fear Farm has a brand-new location this year for visitors to check out. The fairgrounds offer Descent into Darkness, Carnage 3D, Rise of the Kraken, The Blood Shed, and more.



Tickets: $24.99-$36.99 (prices subject to change); available online only.

Where to go: 1475 N McClintock Dr., Tempe

13TH FLOOR HAUNTED HOUSE

Owned by the same company as Fear Farm, 13th Floor offers three chilling haunts, including Shadows of the Undead, The Cellar, Echoes of the Abyss, and more.



Tickets: $19.99-$34.99 (Prices subject to Change). Tickets available online only.

Where to go: 2710 W Bell Rd Ste. 1180, Phoenix

SCARIZONA SCAREGROUNDS

Scarizona has been in operation for two decades and is back for another year to deliver scares to Arizona. The Scaregrounds has added three new attractions, including Dr. Death's Haunted ICU, Mayhem in the Madness, and Startled Darkness.



Tickets: $29.95 (Prices are Subject to Change)

Where to go: 1901 N. Alma School Rd., Mesa



AZ FIELD OF SCREAMS

Visit this haunted corn field full of spine-chilling secrets. The dead have apparently come back to life, as the field was planted on an old and forgotten cemetery, according to the website.



Tickets: $30 per person. If you’re going, keep in mind that the last ticket is sold at 10 p.m.

Where to go: 5726 N. 75th Ave, Glendale



SANCTUM OF HORROR

The Sanctum of Horror includes two haunted attractions, live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, an escape game table, and more for crowds to experience this Halloween season.



Tickets: $24.99 general admission, $34.99 fast pass experience.

Where to go: 6525 East Southern Ave., Mesa



UZA MYSCREATION

This isn’t like any normal haunted house; you are the hero in a creepy shootout through Rawhide’s historic town. Crawling with Zombies, attendees will arm up with a lifelike shotgun and blast through spooky sets.



Tickets: Admission at the door is $12 for general admission and $17 for the "Dead Pass," while online prices are $10 for general admission and $15 for the "Dead Pass."

Where to go: 5700 West North Loop Rd., Chandler

Another attraction on-site is the Apocalypse Rawhide! Escape a live-action zombie attack this Halloween at Apocalypse Rawhide at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. Journey through a zombie-infested western town and arm yourself with a laser tag shotgun to see if you have the brains to survive.

NIGHTFALL AT OLD TUCSON

Looking to venture outside of the Valley for some fun? Now in its 33rd year, one can find scary clowns in a funhouse, a haunted asylum for the hospital of evil, an inferno with ghastly spirits, and more at this Tucson attraction! Visitors can also enjoy creepy cocktails and craft cuisine.



Tickets: On Thursday, admission is $35.01, with free entry for toddlers (4 and under), while on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it’s $50.68 for adults (13+), $40.07 for children (5-12), and free for toddlers.

Where to go: 201 S. Kinney Rd., Tucson

